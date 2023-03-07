American Tower Corporation (AMT) Presents at Citi's 2023 Global Property CEO Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 07, 2023 8:07 PM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.11K Followers

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Citi's 2023 Global Property CEO Conference March 7, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tom Bartlett - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Mike Rollins - Citi

Mike Rollins

Welcome to 3:00 P.M. session at Citi's 2023 Global Property CEO Conference. For those of you I haven't had an opportunity to meet, I'm Mike Rollins with Citi Research, and we're pleased to have with us American Tower and CEO, Tom Bartlett. This session is for Citi clients only. If media or other individuals are on the line, please disconnect now.

Disclosures are available on the webcast as well as at the AV desk. [Operator Instructions] So, with all those details out of the way, Tom, it's great to see you. Welcome back.

I'm going to turn this over to you to introduce American Tower to our audience today. You can introduce any members of the management team that are with you, provide opening remarks, and we'll get into our questions.

Tom Bartlett

No. Thanks, Mike. I mean, [indiscernible] here with me, and I know many of you know her from our Investor Relations group. It is a bit like church. There's nobody sitting up here. It's like empty queues going on. But no, Mike, I'll get to your questions if -- and I'm sure I can add some commentary along the way, but I wanted to make sure that we address the kinds of questions that are on your mind and are on the mind of your clients.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Mike Rollins

Well, great. Well, we'll jump in a question that we're starting off with the companies during our conference today is what are the top three reasons an investors should buy your stock today?

Tom Bartlett

Well, the three that come to mind is

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.