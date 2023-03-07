Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.11K Followers

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Lahey - Head of IR

Bill Mulligan - CEO

Kai Strohbecke - CFO

Peter Aschenbrenner - Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Bank of America

Philip Shen - ROTH MKM

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

David Arcaro - Morgan Stanley

Donovan Schafer - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Maxeon Solar Technologies Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Robert Lahey of Maxeon Solar Technologies. Sir, you may begin.

Robert Lahey

Thank you, operator. Good day, everyone, and welcome to Maxeon's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. With us today are Chief Executive Officer, Bill Mulligan; Chief Financial Officer, Kai Strohbecke; and Chief Strategy Officer, Peter Aschenbrenner.

Let me cover a few housekeeping items before I turn the call over to Bill. As a reminder, a replay of this call will be available later today on the Investor Relations page of Maxeon's website. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are described in the safe harbor slide of today's presentation, today's press release, the 20-F and other SEC filings. Please see those documents for additional information regarding those factors that may affect these forward-looking statements. To enhance this call, we have also posted a supplemental slide deck on the Events and Presentations page of Maxeon's Investor Relations website.

Also, we will reference certain non-GAAP measures during today's call. Please refer to the appendix of our supplemental slide deck as well as today's earnings press release, both of

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.