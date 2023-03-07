Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 07, 2023 8:20 PM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.11K Followers

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 7, 2023 3:55 PM ET

Company Participants

Chuck Whitten - Co-Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley

Erik Woodring

All right. So time's up, let's get started. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Erik Woodring. I lead the hardware research efforts here at Morgan Stanley. Before I get into my guests, let me just read the Morgan Stanley research disclosure for important disclosures.

Please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. I'm delighted to have Chuck Whitten here, Co-CEO -- Co-COO of Dell back again this year. Again, before we get into things, I'll read the Dell safe harbor statement.

Dell Technology statements that relate to future results and events are forward-looking statements based on the company's current expectations. Actual results and events could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the company's SEC filings. The company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements. Awesome.

So with that said, Chuck, thank you very much for joining us.

Chuck Whitten

Thank you for having me.

Erik Woodring

Happy to have you here. Let's start big picture. I think it's helpful to start. Let's look back at your January quarter earnings.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Erik Woodring

You look back at fiscal '23 as a whole, do a bit of a post-mortem a bit of a tale of 2 halves, but what's the most important to kind of highlight as we look back over the last year.

Chuck Whitten

Yes. Well, look, I think a tale 2 halves probably captured it well. We were up 12% in the first half of the year. We were down 9% in the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.