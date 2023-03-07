Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 07, 2023 8:38 PM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.11K Followers

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 7, 2023 6:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Witz - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Ben Swinburne

Okay. Great. I'm Ben Swinburne, Morgan Stanley's media analyst. Quick disclosure. Please note that, important disclosures, including my personal holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures, all appear as a handout available in the registration area, and on the Morgan Stanley public website. Really happy to welcome to the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference, Jennifer Witz, the CEO of Sirius XM. Jennifer?

Jennifer Witz

Thank you, Ben. Good to be here.

Ben Swinburne

Thank you for coming.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ben Swinburne

Maybe to start out, you recently reported your fourth quarter results, you provided guidance for 2023. Maybe before we sort of dial into 2023, what do you see as the long-term growth prospects for the company? Where are you in the team focused in terms of investment priorities?

Jennifer Witz

Sure. Our single biggest opportunity, I continue to believe is growing our Sirius XM subscribers. And we have – you've known us you followed us all these years we have an incredible business in the car that we've built over the last 20 years. And we have 32 million self-pay subscribers, all of that is really generated off the automotive funnel, right? And we are the predominant player in the car. We have the largest share of year in the car outside of all of AMFM combined, which is larger than any other service. And that's despite the fact that, all these other services obviously have made inroads in the car through CarPlay or Android Auto, or otherwise, but we're still the dominant player there and we are premium priced and we're not even in every car.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.