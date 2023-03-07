CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 07, 2023 8:57 PM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Maria Riley - VP, IR

George Kurtz - President, CEO and Co-Founder

Burt Podbere - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Sterling Auty - MoffettNathanson

Joel Fishbein - Truist

Matt Hedberg - RBC

Rob Owens - Piper Sandler

Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo

Tal Liani - Bank of America

Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley

Brian Essex - JP Morgan

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs

Brian Colley - Stephens

Ittai Kidron - Oppenheimer

Patrick Colville - Scotiabank

John DiFucci - Guggenheim

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to CrowdStrike Holdings Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to Maria Riley, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Maria Riley

Good afternoon, and thank you for your participation today. With me on the call are George Kurtz, President and Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of CrowdStrike; and Burt Podbere, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to note that certain statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts, including those regarding our future plans, objectives, growth and expected performance including our outlook for the first quarter and fiscal year 2024 and any assumptions for fiscal periods beyond that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent our outlook only as of the date of this call. While we believe any forward-looking statements we make are reasonable, actual results could differ materially because the statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

