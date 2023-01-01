Q4 2022 Caps A Strong Year For Midstream/MLP Buybacks

Mar. 08, 2023 8:00 AM ETALEFX, AMLP, AMNA, AMND, ENFR, ENLC, EPD, KMI, LNG, MLPB, MMLP, MPLX, MPLXP, TRGP, AMZA, KYN, CEN, FEN, AMJ, FEI, TYG, MLPX, NTG, FPL, KMF, CEM, EMO, GER, SRV, NML, EMLP, CTR, CBA, TTP, MLPS, ATMP, MLPA, AMUB, MLPO, AMTR, EINC, PYPE, USAI, UMI, TPYP1 Comment
VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.6K Followers

Summary

  • Ten energy infrastructure companies collectively spent over $1.4 billion on buybacks in 4Q22, bringing the total buyback spend for the year to approximately $4.5 billion.
  • Over 76% of constituents in the Alerian Midstream Energy Index by weighting currently have equity buyback authorizations in place.
  • Buybacks remain an important tool for returning cash to investors, complementing solid dividend growth in the space.

Oil pipeline in green landscape

spooh

With excess cash resulting from stable cash flows and reduced capital spending, energy infrastructure companies have been returning capital to shareholders through growing dividends and equity repurchases. While dividend growth is broad based, buyback activity tends to be more mixed, with some

VettaFi

This article was written by

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.6K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.