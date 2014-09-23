syahrir maulana

This article series aims at evaluating Exchanged Traded Funds (“ETFs”) regarding the past performance of their strategies and the quality of their portfolios. As holdings and weights change over time, updated reviews are posted when necessary.

DEEP strategy and portfolio

The Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEP) was launched on 9/23/2014 under the ticker DVP. The fund changed tickers and strategies on 06/22/2020. It has been tracking the Acquirers Deep Value Index since then. It has 99 holdings, a 12-month distribution yield of 1.14%, and a total expense ratio of 0.80%.

First of all, a note of caution: DEEP has little assets under management (“AUM”) for an ETF: about $40M. It’s very thin for an 8 years-old fund. As a rule of thumb, an ETF with AUM staying too long below $50M is at risk to be delisted and redeemed. In this case, the high management fee may be a good thing, because it increases the chance of survival. Trading volume is also very low, with a daily average of 4.6K shares (source: Finviz).

As described in the prospectus by Roundhill Investments, the underlying index “tracks the performance of a portfolio of 100 of the most undervalued, fundamentally strong stocks drawn from the smallest 75% of stocks listed in the United States by market capitalization meeting certain liquidity thresholds”. Stocks belonging to the universe are selected in four steps. First, they are ranked based on assets, earnings, and cash flows. Then, they are filtered with statistical measures of fraud, earnings manipulation, and financial distress. The set of eligible stocks at this stage is reduced to companies showing a wide discount to valuation, a strong balance sheet, and a robust business generating free cash flow. In a last step, a forensic accounting due diligence review is performed “in accordance with the Index methodology”. Constituents are equal-weighted at each quarterly reconstitution. The portfolio has a high turnover rate: 119% in the most recent fiscal year. In a small cap universe with limited liquidity, it may be a significant drag to the performance. According to Fidelity, about 95% of asset value is in micro-cap companies, and 5% in small caps.

In this article, I will take the S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index as a benchmark, represented by iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS). DEEP is cheaper than IJS regarding aggregate price/earnings, price/sales, and price/cash flow ratios. The price-to-book ratio is similar for both funds, as reported in the next table.

DEEP IJS Price/Earnings TTM 7.3 12.01 Price/Book 1.45 1.4 Price/Sales 0.49 0.66 Price/Cash Flow 5.69 8.7 Click to enlarge

Source: Fidelity

The heaviest sectors are consumer discretionary (29.3%) and industrials (22%). They are followed by financials (12.2%) and materials (11.1%). Other sectors are below 10% individually and 26% in aggregate. Compared to the S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index, DEEP significantly overweights consumer discretionary, industrials, and materials. It underweights the most real estate, healthcare, financials, and ignores utilities.

Sector breakdown (chart: author)

DEEP currently holds 99 stocks. Constituents were in equal weight at the latest reconstitution. As of writing, weights have drifted between 0.69% and 1.83%. Risks related to individual stocks stay low. The top 10 holdings, listed in the next table with valuation ratios, represent 13.5% of asset value.

Ticker Name Weight P/E ttm P/E fwd P/Sales P/Book P/FCF Yield% UVE Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. 1.83% N/A 15.12 0.48 2.04 1.99 3.32 ZEUS Olympic Steel, Inc. 1.55% 7.01 15.37 0.25 1.24 4.06 0.91 PRG PROG Holdings, Inc. 1.35% 13.78 10.91 0.50 2.26 5.62 0 WRLD World Acceptance Corp. 1.33% 43.20 296.77 0.86 1.48 1.72 0 HLF Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 1.29% 6.18 6.87 0.38 N/A 10.06 0 HOV Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. 1.26% 2.26 N/A 0.15 1.65 2.65 0 PLPC Preformed Line Products Co. 1.25% 10.84 N/A 0.93 1.66 N/A 0.68 EVC Entravision Communications Corp. 1.22% 25.03 16.07 0.66 2.22 8.24 2.96 LZB La-Z-Boy Inc. 1.22% 7.75 8.67 0.54 1.48 10.00 2.33 NRP Natural Resource Partners L.P. 1.20% 4.96 N/A 3.63 2.52 5.88 4.99 Click to enlarge

Ratios: Portfolio123

Historical performance

The fund started investing operations in 2014, but the underlying index changed in 2020. For relevance to the current strategy, the next table compares it to the small-cap value benchmark IJS from June 2020. Two other competitors are included: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) and Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value Fund (AVUV).

since 6/29/2020 Total Return Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility DEEP 62.16% 19.72% -28.20% 0.81 24.21% IJS 73.95% 22.89% -24.32% 0.94 23.49% VBR 69.33% 21.66% -21.22% 0.95 21.43% AVUV 111.57% 32.18% -20.56% 1.2 24.55% Click to enlarge

DEEP vs competitors since fund reshuffling (Portfolio123)

DEEP has lagged its 3 competitors and suffered a deeper maximum drawdown. The actively managed fund AVUV is the best performer. However, DEEP is on par with IJS in the last 12 months (see next chart).

DEEP vs competitors, last 12 months (Portfolio123)

Quality scan

Nineteen holdings are risky regarding my preferred quality metrics. These are companies with at least two red flags among: negative ROA (return-on-assets), bad Piotroski F-score, bad Altman Z-score, unsustainable payout ratio, excluding financials and real estate, where these metrics are unreliable. Risky stocks weigh 18% of the portfolio. In ETF reviews, I consider any number above 15% indicates a risky portfolio.

The weighted Altman Z-score, Piotroski F-score, and ROA are significantly better than for the small-cap benchmark S&P 600 (see next table).

DEEP S&P 600 Altman Z-score 5.28 2.93 Piotroski F-score 5.47 5.15 ROA % TTM 11.24 3.98 Click to enlarge

My quality scan is mixed: aggregate metrics point to a quality level superior to the small cap benchmark, but the portfolio holds a lot of risky stocks.

Takeaway

Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF implements a sophisticated methodology to select 100 small-cap stocks with a wide discount to valuation. It is overweight in consumer discretionary now (the sector breakdown may change over time). Valuation and quality metrics look attractive in a small-cap universe. However, it holds a lot of risky stocks regarding my criteria. The fund was launched in 2014, but data before June 2020 may be irrelevant to assess the current strategy. Since then, it has lagged at least 3 popular small-cap value funds. Sub-par performance, high management fee, high turnover, weak liquidity, thin AUM, and sector concentration don't make this fund very attractive.

