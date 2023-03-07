ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 07, 2023 9:46 PM ETON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.11K Followers

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference March 7, 2023 5:05 PM ET

Company Participants

Hassane El-Khoury - President and CEO

Thad Trent - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Joe Moore

Great. Welcome back, everybody. I'm Joe Moore from Morgan Stanley Semiconductors. Very happy to have the executive team from ON Semiconductor, Hassane El-Khoury and Thad Trent, CEO and CFO, respectively. Just quickly, I have to read this disclosure. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Joe Moore

So guys, thank you for doing this. I appreciate it. Maybe if we could just start off kind of general. If you could talk about the dynamics you're seeing in your end markets. You've talked about strong automotive, some choppier trends elsewhere. Can you just kind of talk to what you're seeing in the market right now?

Hassane El-Khoury

Yes, look, nothing different from our last earnings call where we still see automotive holding up. Obviously, that's expected given a lot of the content, a lot of the megatrends that are going into automotive as far as electrification, content growth, whether it's level 2+ autonomy or EVs, whether it's drivetrain or all the content that replaces under the hood. We see that sustaining.

We've had strong last couple of years, and we see that strength sustaining, not really tied to SAAR, but tied to more on penetration of these megatrends into the general population of vehicle.

We still see the softness in the consumer and compute. We started seeing that softness in -- think about it in the second quarter of 2022. And we proactively took utilization down, so we're able to navigate and manage

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.