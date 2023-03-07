Schaeffler AG (SFFLY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 07, 2023 10:01 PM ETSchaeffler AG (SFFLY), SCFLF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.11K Followers

Schaeffler AG (OTC:SFFLY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2023 6:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Renata Casaro - Head, IR

Klaus Rosenfeld - CEO

Claus Bauer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Christoph Laskawi - Deutsche Bank

Akshat Kacker - JP Morgan

Sanjay Bhagwani - Citi

Horst Schneider - Bank of America

Himanshu Agarwal - Jefferies

Stephanie Vincent - Bank of America

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Francey, your Chorus Call operator. Thank you. Welcome and thank you for joining the Group Q4 and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call of Schaeffler AG. Throughout today's recorded presentation all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

It's my pleasure and I would now like to turn the conference over to Renata Casaro, Head of IR. Please go ahead ma'am.

Renata Casaro

Thank you very much, Francey. Dear investors, dear analysts, thank you for joining the Schaeffler Group 2022 earnings call. As usual our call will be conducted under the disclaimer.

Without further ado, I will pass the floor onto Mr. Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of the Schaeffler Group; and Mr. Claus Bauer CFO. Klaus, the floor is yours.

Klaus Rosenfeld

Thank you, Renata. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our call to everyone on the call and also in the -- in the web. You have the presentation in front of you, will quickly guide you through the main topics and then leave as much room as possible for questions and answers. Let me start on Page 4 with the key messages. The Schaeffler full year 2022 performance is definitely solid in a challenging year, 9.4% growth driven by volume and price. Significant positive work on price to make that also sustainable.

The margin

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.