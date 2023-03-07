Traton SE (TRATF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 07, 2023 10:02 PM ETTraton SE (TRATF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.11K Followers

Traton SE (OTCPK:TRATF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lars Korinth - Head, IR

Christian Levin - CEO

Annette Danielski - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Klas Bergelind - Citi

Michael Jacks - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Nancy Ni - Goldman Sachs

Hampus Engellau - Handelsbanken

Himanshu Agarwal - Jefferies

Miguel Borrega - BNP Paribas Exane

Anthony Dick - ODDO BHF

Jose Asumendi - JPMorgan

Nicolai Kempf - Deutsche Bank

Shaqeal Kirunda - Morgan Stanley

Erik Golrang - SEB

Lars Korinth

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Virtual TRATON and Annual Results Conference 2023. Thank you for joining us today. Together with me are Christian Levin, our CEO; and Annette Danielski, our CFO. We will start with the presentation of the full year results 2022 and our outlook 2023, which we both have released this morning. After the presentation and a short break, we look forward to answering your questions.

Before we start, let me make you aware of the disclaimer, which you can see here, which, of course, is always the basis of our presentation. And if you have not done so already, you can now download all relevant documents on our website, traton.com/ir.

With that, I hand it over to Christian.

Christian Levin

Thanks a lot, Lars. And also from my side, a very good morning, and thanks, everyone, for joining in.

So today, we're summarizing 2022 in many ways, a very, very special year, full of challenges and to some extent, a year that you'd rather put behind you. But I would say that it took our super dedicated and focused team to attest. It really tested our flexibility and our entrepreneurial spirit. And I'd say that we managed to make very strong progress, especially in our strategy execution, but also our financial results. And let's have a look at the

