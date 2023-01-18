Impala Platinum: Undervalued And Ready To Rebound

Summary

  • Impala Platinum's stock has been hit hard by plummeting palladium and rhodium prices and South Africa's energy crisis - i.e., factors beyond the company's control.
  • 80-90% of palladium and rhodium demand derives from the autocatalyst market and investors are concerned about long-term growth amid the EV craze.
  • However, adept resource allocation and a strong balance sheet will allow the firm to weather the storm, boost output, and generate high cash flows for years to come.
  • Despite this, and the fact the company crushes the sector in every meaningful profitability and valuation metric available, it is trading below 4x earnings.

Bullion bar of PGM against the background of a computer screen with a grows graph.

VladK213

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCQX:IMPUY), a platinum group metals (PGMs) mining giant, has been hit hard by plummeting palladium and rhodium prices and load curtailments due to South Africa's energy crisis. The company, however, is well positioned to absorb the hit and continue

PGM Metals Price Performance

PGM Metals Price Performance (Seeking Alpha)

IMPUY 5Y Total Return

IMPUY 5Y Total Return vs. Market (Seeking Alpha)

Impala Platinum Annual Growth

Impala Platinum Annual Growth Metrics (Seeking Alpha)

IMPUY Analyst Estimates

IMPUY Analyst Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

MPUY Profitability and Valuation Grades

IMPUY Relative Profitability and Valuation Grades (Data: Seeking Alpha)

Impala Platinum Production Forecast 2023-2027

Impala Platinum Production Forecast 2023-2027 (Impala Platinum YE2022 Investor Presentation)

PGM Demand by Industry

PGM Demand by Industry (Data: Johnson Matthey 2022 PGM Market Report)

January’s Global Light Vehicle (LV) selling rate

January’s Global Light Vehicle (LV) selling rate (LMC)

PGM Market Supply/Demand Forecast

PGM Supply/Demand Forecast (IMPUY H1FY23 Results Presentation)

SBSW Investor Presentation

Car Demand Forecast by Engine Type (Sibanye Stillwater)

Analysts' 2023 Pt/Pd Forecast

Analysts' Pt/Pd Forecast (as 1/18/23) (LBMA 2023 Precious Metals Forecast Survey)

IMPUY DCF Results

IMPUY DCF Results (MH Analytics)

This article was written by

Mr. Hughes is a research analyst focused on material and industrial stocks with a eye on long-term value. He has over 15 years of management consulting and operations management experience, a decade of journalism experience, and an M.A. in Global Security Studies from Johns Hopkins University.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBSW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

