So, Tomra Systems (OTCPK:TMRAY). If you recall my article on the company, this is a world-leading play on the concept of reverse vending machines. With tens of thousands of machines already installed across the world, Tomra is a business that should not be ignored - even if the valuation often times really makes very little sense - unless you understand where this business could potentially go.

This is one of those companies where I would argue that I'm investing in a "growth" stock - and this is the sort of growth investment that I consider to be interesting.

Revisiting and changing my stance on Tomra - Here's why

So, Tomra is never really "cheap". There is a reason - or several reasons, for that. The last time you could even buy it below 32x P/E was back in 2016-2017 - after that, even COVID-19 didn't really do anything to this company's valuation.

The company has averaged significant, double-digit growth rates over the past decade and more. 10-11% is usually the least you can expect out of Tomra, with some years even towards 19-20% - and that's been the tradition for over 10 years.

The company has a market cap of almost 50B NOK, a relatively low debt/cap of around 35%, and a meager yield - only 1%, and unfortunately, the company did not raise it this year either. The current dividend is well above the 2022A EPS, with the current 2022A proposal at 1.8 NOK, while the 2022A EPS was at 3.48 NOK. This is down somewhat from the last year.

Tomra IR (Tomra IR)

The latest results were, however, despite lower EPS, good. All the company's revenues, including collection, recycling, and Food, were up either mid- or high single digit.

A slight gross margin decline overall, but higher margins in the food segment, with a significant increase in OpEx due to business expansion and optimization initiatives which have yet to really fully trickle down to the company's bottom line.

Tomra IR (Tomra IR)

Further challenges were seen along the cash flow side of things, with operational CF down almost 300M NOK due to significantly higher working capital - in particular, receivables and payables. However, everything was fine on the order side of things - up 17% to the YoY period, with a growing backlog now above 2B NOK

The company also managed to issue 1B NOK of senior unsecured bonds back in October.

So aside from cost-side pressures, the picture for Tomra was mostly a positive one. As long as the company's order intake increases, and as long as margins stay roughly in line with previous years, this company will simply continue to expand.

The company is a very clear leader in the global reverse vending machine market. Any competitor is significantly smaller in terms of what markets they're in, and the company has the significant, worldwide business expertise to bring to the table in any of the projects they work in.

The company has a proven track record with an attractive sales and service model that includes both upfront sales revenues as well as service revenues. The company's machines have a proven track record in terms of reliability.

The company is a play on an attractive, recycling-oriented triad of Recycling, Collection, and food - and Tomra has built this platform for almost 20 years.

Tomra IR (Tomra IR)

What's more, Tomra is a play on so-called megatrends. What is meant by this is the four trends that make Tomra one of, as I believe it, the best investments in the entire market for the long-term, value-conscious investor. These are, in no particular order:

Climate Change/Resource Scarcity

The ongoing demographic and social change

Changes in technology

Global urbanization isn't declining.

In turn, Tomra plays with advantages such as already being a market leader, having best-in-class technologies in its reverse vending machines and other products, with over 50 years of experience in the industry. Tomra has the know-how, the market position, and the fundamentals it needs to advance. It already has class-leading margins and is at a staggering 70% market share.

Tomra IR (Tomra IR)

I'm fairly convinced that insofar as Tomra goes, the company isn't going anywhere, the market is only going to grow, and Tomra is going to grow alongside it.

Revenue growth has been very steady over the past 20 years, and a quick glance back shows us how the company has been able to capitalize on this to deliver essentially superb growth across most periods. You'll also see why the company was perhaps trading somewhat depressed during some periods.

Tomra Profit, Revenues, Gross (TIKR.com)

The one disadvantage during 2022 was the lower margins, which we've already explained - increased operating costs due to the company expansion. Still, it marks the first down-year in terms of gross profit in a long time, and this goes some way to explain why the company's valuation is down somewhat. There was also some FX there, which should be accounted for.

Net debt to EBITDA is still below 1.5x, at 1.2x at the end of the fiscal. Expansion in Europe at this stage is currently focused on Romania and Hungary, which are both introducing a deposit system in the style of TOMRA, and the operators in both nations have selected the company as tech providers, with thousands of reverse-vending machines to be delivered to both nations. Scotland is also a nation the company is looking at, with a go-live date in 2023, and Ireland has also approved the DRS regulation with a go-live in 2024.

The company isn't just spreading in Europe though - expansion in countries like Australia and areas in North America are also growing.

Tomra considers its current outlook to be high-level positive for the business. The main impact and concerns are, unsurprisingly, inflation and costs. The company is implementing controls to deal with this, and we'll see how effective these are going forward. If we see a fundamental margin change or drop, we'll have to readjust how we value and target the company at this time.

But other than that one point, the company's expectations for its three segments are positive. The collection segment is expected to go up, recycling is expected to continue its positive momentum, and the demand for circular solutions and signals coming out of the various markets is positive.

Furthermore, the increasing labor and cost trends call for higher automatization - and that is exactly what Tomra offers. The proposition for TOMRA Food is convincing.

Tomra IR (Tomra IR)

Food grading and sorting is a huge market - €2B, with an addressable market of about €1.2B of that, which leaves Tomra with an improvement potential of over €900M, in a market they already own with a 25-30% market share.

Tomra IR (Tomra IR)

Tomra is set to excel going forward. This is what I firmly believe. This is not a dividend investment primarily - I expect continued growth out of this company, and this is perhaps one of only 5 or 10 businesses where I really expect that sort of long-term double-digit expansion.

Evaluating where this company is trading and should trade is incredibly tricky, due to the extreme valuation proposition here. Let me show you what I mean.

Tomra's Valuation - Can a company over 40x normalized be a "BUY"?

I say "maybe." In my last article, I normalized Tomra at around 35x P/E and gave it a target of around 160 NOK. This was before the 4Q22 report and some of the growth estimates for the company. I'm raising this guidance and my price target here.

Simply put, I say that anytime the company drops below 166 NOK, which it now has several times, this company can be bought. That is the highest I will pay - but I want to be clear that I currently, at the time of publishing this piece, have dozens of options contracts sold at prices ranging from 139-155 NOK/share, with cost bases after premiums ranging from 137 to 151/share. I do not believe it will drop this far, which is why I'm netting some nice premiums, but if I do manage to pick up a few thousand shares at that price, I will be very content indeed.

The company's price as of writing this article is 168 NOK. That means it's 2 NOK above my share price target, which means I cannot go "BUY" here formally. But I've bought Tomra over the past few weeks, and I've really started establishing my positions in the company.

This is incredibly tricky as an investment, because of this.

Tomra Valuation (F.A.S.T graphs)

The upside in this massively appealing company is incredibly premiumized - but this is one of the very few cases where I believe the premium to be worth it. Company earnings are expected to rise in terms of their annual growth rate going forward.

That means, even on a 40-41x P/E basis, this investment is set to outperform, from this very price we're looking at today.

F.A.S.T graphs Tomra Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

Investing in RVM's might be some of the dullest prospects you've ever heard of - especially at this valuation. But to me, this is one of the more "guaranteed", or likely growth scenarios you're going to get. There isn't a single likely scenario where I see this company not growing or expanding over the next 3-4 years, lest we see some sort of massive change on the scale of a global conflict that brings everything to a standstill. If this premium holds, you can even see returns in the triple digits - though you won't see me justifying 50x P/E. I have a hard enough time justifying a premiumized 35-40x P/E, which is what I am doing by giving you the 166 NOK share price for this company.

The one real risk to this company is margin pressure- and this is not a company-specific risk. It's industry-wide.

Analysts agree with my thesis. The 6 analysts following Tomra have bumped their PTs since the 4Q22 from 163 NOK to 171 NOK; more or less to the same level where I am. Most of them are a "HOLD" at the current price of 168, which again, I am as well.

That's why I heavily use options to try and get into Tomra here. Whenever the company has a bit of a dip day, I'm on the options chain trying to find good premiums with 13-17% annualized that safeguard my capital, but still give me a good chance of "getting in" on the action at a very appealing price, if the company should drop.

We don't find much guidance help in peers. There are still no relevant competitors in the reverse vending machine market that are even close to the same fundamentals or upside.

The company isn't your standard waste management company, so we can't use those as peers - and even if we did, those valuations are wild with ranges of 15-35x across the world depending on the company. These are still, as they were in my last article, useless.

In the end, I can't change my rating in this article, but I'm willing to change my price target to where is very close to where I am going to do this.

Here is my current thesis for Tomra

Thesis

Tomra is a market-leading, world-leading reverse vending machine and recycling business. At the right price, it becomes a "MUST-BUY", with a holding target that goes beyond the usual, for a superb business model with proven reach and scalability.

However, anything above 45x P/E is a no-go for this business, and I want it cheaper. I don't believe 30x P/E is in the possibilities, but 35-40x is the most I will pay.

This comes to a PT of around 166 NOK/share normalized, which is still a "HOLD", but the company has been a "BUY" a few times the past few weeks.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.'

Tomra is a 4 out of 5, if you accept the premium. Keep your eye on the ball here, because it might go attractive in less than 48 hours. For now, it's a "HOLD" though.

