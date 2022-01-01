The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Jet2 is a UK based package holiday business that also operates its own airline. The company is run by its Founder and Chairman Philip Meeson, who owns 21% of the business, CEO Steve Heapy, and CFO Gary Brown. All three have high integrity, exceptional customer focus, and concentrate on long term value creation when allocating capital. They have done an outstanding job, with Jet2 succeeding as a value-for-money entrant that is profitably taking share from legacy players. We invested in the business at around £5/shr, the stock trades at £10/shr today, and we think will be worth £25/shr in three years.
In our experience, potential investors in Jet2 almost always focus on short term macro factors rather than the company's underlying performance. That tends to create buying opportunities during periods of macro uncertainty, and 2022 presented another one of those.
The stock had halved by October from its high earlier in the year as rising energy and mortgage costs in the UK left investors concerned about the outlook for Jet2's earnings next summer. We took the opportunity to add significantly to our position and were rewarded this quarter as the stock rose around 50% from its lows after the company reported record results, with revenues 36% ahead of pre-Covid levels, EBIT 42% ahead, and encouraging bookings going forwards. We were most impressed with the fact that the company generated enough cash in one summer to almost restore its balance sheet back to pre-Covid levels of strength. We have since trimmed our position back to a medium sized one to invest further in our other businesses.
Pent-up demand for travel is so far continuing to outweigh a difficult macro environment in the UK, with companies throughout the travel sector largely reporting strong bookings and pricing. Our own data suggests that Jet2's bookings continue to be at a record level, although we expect higher hotel and labor costs will mean margins over the next twelve months are less impressive than the previous twelve.
Regardless of whether profits next summer are as strong as we expect, we believe that results from any individual summer are largely noise in determining the value of Jet2. The stock has increased from 70p/shr a decade ago to £10/shr today because of the company's industry leading customer satisfaction driving repeat purchases and market share in package holidays from 2% to 20%. It was therefore pleasing this quarter to see Jet2 again finish top of consumer research group Which?'s annual survey of package holiday customers. Jet2 finished #1 with an 84% satisfaction rate vs its main competitors TUI at #17 and easyJet holidays at #18.
Our thesis continues to be based on Jet2 long-term intrinsic value as it emerges from Covid as the UK's leading package holiday provider. We estimate the company will be earning £1.5£2.5/shr in three years' time as it emerges from this crisis with a significantly strengthened market share, reputation, customer loyalty, list of hotel partners, and airports to fly from.
