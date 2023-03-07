Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 07, 2023 11:20 PM ETCouchbase, Inc. (BASE)
Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Edward Parker - ICR Capital

Matthew Cain - Chairman, President & CEO

Gregory Henry - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Bank

Matthew Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Kasthuri Rangan - Goldman Sachs Group

Robert Oliver - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Rudy Kessinger - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Howard Ma - Guggenheim Securities

Robert Galvin - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Couchbase Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Edward Parker. You may begin.

Edward Parker

Good afternoon, and welcome to Couchbase's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed today. With me are Couchbase's Chair and CEO, Matt Cain; and CFO, Greg Henry.

Today's call will contain forward-looking statements, which include statements concerning financial and business trends and strategies, market size and expected future business and financial performance and financial condition and our guidance for future periods. These statements reflect our views as of today only and should not be relied upon as representing our views at any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any duty to update these statements.

Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to these risks discussed in today's press release and our most recent annual report on Form 10-K or quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

During the call, we will also

