Thesis

I am bullish on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for four key reasons:

Inflation risks set the tone for hawkish rates Rising rates will boost net interest margins DFS benefits more from rising rates vs. peers Loan growth will continue to be strong

Inflation risks set the tone for hawkish rates

In my previous article on Sanmina (SANM), I shared my analysis of producer price inflation (PPI) trends and my anticipation of further upside risks to rising inflation. Here's the key message:

PPI MoM (MyFXBook, Author's Analysis)

On 16th February 2023, the PPI print came in at 0.70%; 30bps higher than the consensus expectations of 0.40%. Over the last 10 years of PPI data, the average surprise has been +1.10bps. So a surprise of +30bps is a big deal.

I've looked over the past 118 months of PPI data and found that the chances of a higher actual PPI print in the month succeeding a positive surprise is 14.0%. The chances of another positive surprise in the month succeeding a positive surprise print is much higher at 36.8%. This is why I see further upside risks to inflation in March 2023 and perhaps in months ahead too.

You can check my calculations on these PPI statistics here.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has his eyes on core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation. January 2023's core PCE (YoY) print of 4.7% beat consensus expectations of 4.3%:

PCE YoY (MyFXBook, Author's Analysis)

This is a 40bps positive surprise; the highest for at least the last 70 months:

PCE YoY Surprise (MyFXBook, Author's Analysis)

My analysis of previous surprise history over the last 70 months reveals that the likelihood of a higher PCE print following a surprise is 37.5%. The chances of a positive surprise in the month succeeding a positive surprise month is also 37.5%. In other words, the inflation risk continues to be very real.

Therefore, I anticipate the Fed to maintain a hawkish stance for longer in their efforts to bring down inflation.

Rising rates will boost net interest margins

With the rising rates backdrop, I expect DFS to continue benefiting from higher net interest margins (NIM):

DFS Net Interest Margin (Company Filings, Author's View)

Management's commentary supported this view in the Q4 FY22 earnings call:

We expect net interest margin to be modestly higher than the full year 2022 levels. More specifically, we expect NIM to be above the fourth quarter levels in the first half of the year driven by continued loan repricing benefits and decline in the second half.

I believe the market will be building in higher NIMs. My variant perception view is that NIMs can surprise positively even after consensus upgrades. This view is due to my expectations of higher inflation surprises translating to more hawkish surprises.

DFS benefits more from higher rates vs. peers

Relative to its consumer finance peers, DFS has the highest cumulative loan less deposit beta differential:

Loan and Deposit Beta Comps (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Peers include American Express (AXP), Capital One (COF), Ally Financial (ALLY), Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Bread Financial (BFH)

The deposit beta and loan beta represent the sensitivity of the financing company's loan and deposit interest rates to the market interest rates. A lower loan less deposit beta differential indicates a better ability to benefit from higher interest income from loans after accounting for the offsetting impact of higher interest expense from deposits.

DFS's loan less deposit beta differential stands in 2nd place at -0.06; much higher than the average of -0.13. This means DFS benefits more from higher rates than peers.

Loan growth will continue to be strong

Net Loans (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

DFS' net loans (total loans less allowance for loan losses) currently stands at $105bn and is growing very well at more than 20% YoY. The bulk of this growth is driven by credit card loans, which makes up 80.4% of the total loans mix:

Card Loans (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Card loans stood at $90bn at the end of Q4 FY22 and is growing strongly in the high-teens to early-twenties YoY range. This places DFS in the leading growth pack vs other credit card issuing peers:

Card Loan Growth Comps (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Peers include American Express, Capital One, JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Synchrony Financial and Bread Financial

In a KBW Fintech Payments Conference, Daniel Capozzi, Executive VP & President of US Cards provided some color on the growth drivers:

Our brand sits really well within the everyday kind of spend categories. So I think that's why we did well through the pandemic. And I think that's why we're doing well now, because folks are using our card for their groceries, their gas, the things that they need to buy kind of in the retail shops that they can't do without. And the cash rewards resonates, because they're not looking to travel. They want to be able to redeem that for credit onto their statement or they want to use it to buy something with one of our partners. - Author's bolded emphasis

These comments make more sense when you look at the type of customer DFS is targeting via its credit card offers; 100% of DFS's credit cards have general offers as opposed to premium offers. A quick note on the difference between the two:

Premium Offers

Premium offer cards target higher income customers. The offers for these cards include perk-like benefits such as airport lounge access, concierge services and travel insurance.

General Offers

General offer cards target lower income or middle income customers. The offers for these cards tend to involve more cash or discount related rewards such as cashback, points-based rewards, extended warranties and purchase protection.

I believe DFS' cards portfolio is positioned to outperform as credit cards catering to everyday spend categories will be more resilient in times of recession and slower economic growth. There is a 57% chance of occurring in the next 12 months according to leading yield curve data.

In the interim, I anticipate loan growth numbers to continue rising as US consumer metrics remain healthy; US unemployment is back near pre-pandemic levels at 3.4% and consumer confidence is rebounding sharply from decadal lows:

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Trading View, University of Michigan, Author's Analysis)

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index rose from 64.9 in January 2023 to 67.0 in February 2023. As this metric is a leading economic indicator, I have reinforced optimism on DFS' continued high-teens growth in credit card loans.

Valuation

NTM P/E Valuation Comps (Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

As can be seen from the chart above, DFS trades at a NTM P/E of 8.4x. This corresponds to a 7.5% premium over the median multiple of 7.9x. Given the superior loan growth and more favorable indexation to rising interest rates, I believe this premium is acceptable for the environment I am anticipating ahead; surprises on inflation and a more sustained hawkish rates situation.

DFS NTM P/E Timeseries (Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

DFS is currently trading at a 13.8% discount to its 10-year long term average P/E is 9.7x. I believe due to the bullish tailwinds discussed, the stock deserves a re-rating to at least the long term average P/E. Thus, taking FY23 consensus EPS estimates of $13.60 and a target PE of 9.7x, I derive a fair value estimate of $131.92. This corresponds to a 15.8% upside from the current price of $113.95.

Takeaway and Key Monitorables

My thesis on Discovery Financial Services is based on both top-down macro and bottom-up stock specific factors:

From a top-down perspective, I believe there is further upside risk to inflation, which will lead to a more sustained hawkish rates environment. I anticipate this to support net interest margins for lending businesses. Moreover, a rebound in the Consumer Sentiment leading indicators provides reasons for optimism on consumer spending, which is good for credit card activity. Inflation, interest rates and consumer health indicators are key monitorables to track this part of the thesis.

From a bottom-up perspective, I note that DFS is more sensitive to interest rates vs many of its peers, positioning it well to benefit from higher rates. Additionally, DFS has been a growth leader in credit card loans over the past year. I believe this will continue as the company benefits from greater indexation to everyday spend categories, which I believe will become more relevant over the next 12 months, when a recession is likely. I am tracking management commentary on loan growth, health of portfolio, charge of rates and delinquency rates to continuously monitor the levels and health of the loan book.

Finally on valuations, due to its better positioning, DFS trades at a small and justified 7.5% premium to its peers on a NTM P/E basis. However, the stock still trades 13.8% below its long term NTM P/E. Factoring in a re-rating to long-term averages and adopting NTM EPS estimates, I arrive at a 15.8% upside in DFS stock.

