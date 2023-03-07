T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Call Transcript

Mar. 07, 2023 11:24 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)
T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media &amp; Telecom Conference March 7, 2023 6:55 PM ET

Company Participants

Neville Ray - President of Technology

Conference Call Participants

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley

Simon Flannery

All right. Good afternoon, everybody. It's my great pleasure to welcome back Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. We're delighted to have you here, but we're also sad because you've announced your retirement, and we'll get into that. But thank you for making the trip here.

Let me just read out my disclosures, and I'll let you do the same.

Neville Ray

Before we jump in, I just want you to know that today, we may make some forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, and I encourage you to review the risk factors set forth in our SEC filings. In addition, we may discuss non-GAAP financial metrics. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP metrics to our GAAP financial metrics are on our Investor Relations website.

Simon Flannery

Let's start off with your plans. Why now? What was the decision for you to step back?

Neville Ray

On retirement, yes. Well, it's a great time for the T-Mobile network. I mean so many things have come together over the last 3 years. And I leave the network in a tremendous shape, the best shape it's been in. It's been an incredible journey for me, Simon.

I started my U.S. wireless career about 30 miles away from here with what was then Pacific Bell Wireless in Pleasanton. That was 1995. And after that, I joined -- about 5 years later, joined VoiceStream, became T-Mobile when DT acquired the business. And shortly after that, we purchased the network I've been building in California. So

