Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 07, 2023 11:26 PM ETAgiliti, Inc. (AGTI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.11K Followers

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kate Kaiser - Investor Relations

Tom Leonard - CEO and Director

Tom Boehning - President

Jim Pekarek - Executive VP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America

Jason Cassorla - Citigroup

Kevin Caliendo - UBS

Drew Ranieri - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Agiliti's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded, and we have allocated one hour for prepared remarks and Q&A.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Kate Kaiser, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at Agiliti. Thank you. You may begin.

Kate Kaiser

Thank you, operator and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us on today's call as we provide an overview of Agiliti's results for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. Before we begin, I'll remind you that during today's call, we'll be making statements that are forward-looking and consequently are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Certain factors may affect us in the future, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward looking statements. Specific risk factors are detailed in our press release, and in our most recent SEC filings, which can be found in the investor section of our corporate website at Agilitihealth.com.

We'll also be referring to certain measures that are not calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles during this call. You can find a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and a description of why we use these measures in our press release.

To download a copy of the presentation that we'll use to facilitate today's discussion, please visit our website at

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.