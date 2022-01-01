Alexandria Real Estate: A Blue Chip REIT With Solid Upside

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
587 Followers

Summary

  • Alexandria is not your typical office REIT as its unique focus on life sciences and biotech makes it resilient against the work-from-home trend.
  • Moreover its growth prospects have high visible with a highly leased development pipeline, rent escalation clauses and no refinancing risk.
  • This is a blue chip REIT you should consider buying.
drone point of view business person talking on roof top garden outside office building

Edwin Tan

Dear readers/followers,

Today I want to cover Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) which is an office REIT, but not a typical one. The company has returned a stunning 1,675% since its IPO in 1997, ahead of legendary Berkshire Hathaway (988%) and almost triple the

This article was written by

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
587 Followers
Ex-BCG, ex-Private Equity. Active full-time investor focused on Real Estate, Financials, Renewable Energy and Chips. Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor and none of the content I provide on this website is financial advice. Content is provided for illustrative and educational purposes only. Always do your own research before investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ARE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.