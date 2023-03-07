Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 07, 2023 11:45 PM ETRigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.11K Followers

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ray Furey - EVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Raul Rodriguez - President and CEO

Dave Santos - EVP and Chief Commercial Officer

Wolfgang Dummer - EVP and Chief Medical Officer

Dean Schorno - EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Carly Kenselaar - Citi

Eun Yang - Jefferies

Do Kim - Piper Sandler

Kristen Kluska - Cantor Fitzgerald

Gary Nachman - BMO Capital Markets

Joe Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Rigel Pharmaceuticals Financial Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your first speaker, Ray Furey, Rigel's Executive Vice President General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Thank you. You may begin.

Ray Furey

Hello. Welcome to our fourth quarter and year end 20 22 financial results and business update conference call. The financial press release for the fourth quarter and year end 2022 was issued a short while ago and can be viewed along with the slides for this presentation in the News and Events section of our Investor Relations site on rigel.com.

As a reminder, during today's call, we may make forward looking statements regarding our financial outlook and our plans and timing for regulatory and product development. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those forecasted. A description of these risks can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, on file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of today's date, and we

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.