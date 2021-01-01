GNT: Energy And Mining Equities With A 20% Leverage Ratio

Summary

  • GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust is an equities closed-end fund.
  • As per its mandate, the fund is currently overweight mining companies and energy stocks, which comprise over 58% of the fund.
  • The CEF has a low leverage ratio of 20% achieved via preferred shares and a large discount of -16%.
  • This CEF represents a viable alternative to its sister fund GGN and can be obtained 10% cheaper.
  • The structure has the ability to write covered calls but has used this option sparingly.

Graphic Arrow on abstract background.

simoncarter

Thesis

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) is an equities closed end fund. As per its literature:

The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to

sectors

Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

options

Call Options (Annual Report)

structure

Capital Structure (Fund Fact Sheet)

facts

Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

facts

Top Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

return

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

return

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

discount

Premium/Discount to NAV (Morningstar)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades._____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

