MOAT: Wide Moat Companies Deserve Consideration

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.46K Followers

Summary

  • The MOAT ETF provides exposure to companies Morningstar deems to have wide economic moats.
  • The ETF has impressively outperformed the S&P 500 over 1/3/5/10Yr time frames, with an incredible 95% batting average on rolling 5Yr returns.
  • In 2022, the MOAT ETF outperformed the S&P 500 by over 450 bps despite having nominal allocations to top performing sectors like Energy and Utilities.

Bodiam Castle, East Sussex, England - August 14, 2016: Historic Bodiam Castle and moat in East Sussex

BargotiPhotography

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) gives investors exposure to companies deemed to have sustainable economic advantages by Morningstar. The MOAT ETF has outperformed the market over 1/3/5/10Yr time frames. Impressively, MOAT was able to outperform in 2022 despite

Morningstar's five sources of moat

Figure 1 - Morningstar's five sources of moat (vaneck.com)

MOAT sector allocation

Figure 2 - MOAT sector allocation (vaneck.com)

MOAT top 10 holdings

Figure 3 - MOAT top 10 holdings (vaneck.com)

MOAT historical returns

Figure 4 - MOAT historical returns (morningstar.com)

SPY historical returns

Figure 5 - SPY historical returns (morningstar.com)

Consumer Staples, Energy, and Utilities were the top sectors in 2022

Figure 6 - Consumer Staples, Energy, and Utilities were the top 3 performing sectors in 2022 (sectorspdr.com)

META has rallied sharply as management has dialed back investments in the metaverse

Figure 7 - META has rallied sharply as management dialed back investments in the Metaverse (stockcharts.com)

MOAT Index has outperformed S&P 500 Index by over 200% since inception

Figure 8 - MOAT Index has outperformed S&P 500 by over 200% since inception (vaneck.com)

MOAT outperforms consistently

Figure 9 - MOAT outperforms consistently (vaneck.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.46K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MOAT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.