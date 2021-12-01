Most stocks have had a rocky start to 2023 to say the least, with many seeing peaks and valleys in the first two months of the year alone.
For those who can embrace volatility, it’s times like these that mean opportunity, as short term pain can lead to long-term gains. In other words, you pay for a rosy environment, and buying quality stocks when they’re a bargain leads to the best long-term results.
This leads me to T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), which as shown below, is now trading at the “foothills” of the mountain from the latter part of 2021. Let’s explore why now may be a great time to pick up this wealth compounder.
T. Rowe Price is based in Baltimore, Maryland and was founded in 1937. Since then, it’s evolved into a global investment management company with $1.27 trillion in assets under management as of the end of 2022, and serves clients in 51 countries.
TROW stands out among active asset managers due to its size, scale, and strength of its brand. TROW’s products include actively-managed funds that hold equities, fixed income, blended, and target dated retirement funds.
As shown below, over half of TROW’s funds have outperformed the Morningstar median over the trailing 3, 5, and 10 years across all asset sectors, and equity and fixed income also outperformed in the 1 year category.
It's no secret that TROW stock price has been pressured by a weak equity market, as it generates fee income from assets under management. In particular, growth stocks have been a core driver for TROW’s own growth over the past decade.
Higher interest rates have not helped growth stocks, since Wall Street investors measure the value of a company by its discounted cash flows. As anyone familiar with an NPV (net present value) calculation knows, the higher the discount rate (i.e. interest rate), the lower the NPV.
Savvy growth investors know this, but it seems that they are also pricing in a turnaround, despite recent hawkish comments by Fed Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. As shown below, the tech and growth heavy Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) has outperformed by TROW by a wide margin in terms of share price performance, and so has the S&P 500 (SPY).
Such a wide discrepancy doesn’t make much sense, considering that TROW generates fees based on AUM, and a higher equity market translates to higher fees and more interest from investors. This is reflected by TROW’s January AUM growing by 5.5% sequentially nearly 6% YoY.
Moreover, while risks for the economy remain, most economists predict that a recession, if we get one, would be a modest one. Plus, TROW could emerge on the other side of this being a stronger enterprise, as it recently added a global fintech sector strategy aimed at thematic investing for EMEA and APAC clients.
It also expanded its range of ETF products with the addition of U.S. High Yield ETF and Floating Rate ETF, which may should appeal to yield conscious investors in the current high interest rate environment. This also brings its ETF range to five fixed income and five equity products.
Meanwhile, TROW is aggressively returning capital to shareholders, repurchasing 6.8 million shares or 2.9% of its outstanding shares during 2022. It also maintained its 36 year dividend growth streak with its recent 1.7% dividend bump announced last month.
This is supported by a very strong balance sheet, with just $32 million worth of long-term debt and $515 million worth of capital leases and other non-current liabilities, sitting well below the $1.76 billion cash balance.
While the recent dividend raise wasn’t high, TROW does have a stellar 5-year dividend CAGR of 16% and the 4.3% yield is protected by a 60% payout ratio, giving it plenty of room to continue buying back shares at the current discounted levels. As shown below, TROW scores A and B scores for dividend safety, growth, yield, and consistency relative to the Financials sector.
Lastly, I see value in TROW at the current price of $111 with a blended PE ratio of 14.3, sitting below its long-term normal PE of 18.9. While analysts have a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of $97, I believe this estimate is too pessimistic for long-term investors.
Given TROW’s relative underperformance against QQQ and the S&P 500 this year, I believe a rerating is justified, especially if the tech sector sees a rebound in the rest of this year.
T. Rowe Price has underperformed major market indices this year. However, it offers a compelling long-term value proposition with its strong balance sheet, dividend track record, share repurchase program, and new ETF products. As such, I believe the market is being too pessimistic around the stock, setting it up for potentially strong long-term returns for patient value and income investors.
This article was written by
I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 14 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TROW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.
