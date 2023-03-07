Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Call Transcript

Mar. 08, 2023 12:02 AM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.11K Followers

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 7, 2023 7:30 PM ET

Company Participants

William Ready - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Brian Nowak - Morgan Stanley

Brian Nowak

Good afternoon, everyone. Hope day two has been a productive day here at the 2023 Morgan Stanley TMT Conference. We are thrilled to wrap up day 2 with Bill Ready, the CEO of Pinterest. Bill, it's good to see you. Thanks for joining us.

William Ready

Yes. Thanks for having me. I'm standing the last thing between folks and drinks apparently. So hopefully, we'll make it entertaining.

Brian Nowak

So there's a lot to cover. But first, the disclosures. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. The disclosures are also available at the reception desk. Some of the statements that Pinterest will make today may be considered forward-looking. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statements that Pinterest makes are based on assumptions as of today. And Pinterest undertakes no obligation to update them. Please refer to Pinterest's Form 10-K for a discussion of the risk factors that may impact actual results.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brian Nowak

Okay. So it has been about 9 months since you joined Pinterest, let's sort of start with a high-level picture around -- you've had a lot of investor meetings. You've gotten your hands pretty dirty in sort of a lot of the ins and outs of the company. What is still sort of you think the most misunderstood opportunity for Pinterest as you sort of look ahead at the next 2 to 3 years?

William Ready

I would say, I think there's emerging understanding of these things. I'd say I think it's

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.