TDCX Inc. (TDCX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 08, 2023 12:09 AM ETTDCX Inc. (TDCX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.11K Followers

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2023 7:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Lim - Head of Investor Relations

Laurent Junique - Executive Chairman, Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Chin Tze Neng - Chief Financial Officer

Edward Goh - Executive Vice President, Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

KC Ong - CGS-CIMB

Pang Vitt - Goldman Sachs

Varun Ahuja - Credit Suisse

Sigrid Qiu - JPMorgan

Shuo Han Tan - HSBC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the TDCX Q4 2022 Results Announcement. My name is Kelly, and I’ll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to the TDCX management team to begin.

Jason Lim

Hello, everyone, and welcome to TDCX fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. My name is Jason Lim, the Head of Investor Relations. Allow me to introduce management on the call. We have our Executive Chairman, Founder and CEO; Mr. Laurent Junique; our CFO, Mr. Chin Tze Neng; and our EVP of Corporate Development, Mr. Edward Goh.

Before we continue, I would like to remind you that we will make forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and may not be realized in the future. You should not chase any reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Also this call includes the discussion of certain non-IFRS financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income. For a reconciliation of the non-IFRS measures to the closest IFRS measures, please refer to our press release on the Form 6-K, which is available on our website.

We have prepared a convenient translation for the translation of Singapore dollars to the US dollar. This was done at a rate of US$1 to SGD 1.3446. This should not be construed as a representation that any Singapore dollar amount can be

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.