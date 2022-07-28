Disney: Can Iger Bring Back The Magic?

Mar. 08, 2023 1:29 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
257 Followers

Summary

  • Disney is an unrivaled entertainment juggernaut with a huge portfolio of products, brands, and services.
  • The last five years have been largely unimpressive from a fiscal standpoint, which has left the company trading at much lower prices than before.
  • Bob Iger's return to the helm has sparked hopes of a return to profitability for the company.
  • Excessive losses in the DTC streaming segment combined with weakening Linear Network revenue create uncertainty in Disney's revenue streams.
  • Excessive exposure to risk warrants Disney a Hold rating.

"Minnie Mouse" in Tokyo-Disneyland, Japan

MrNovel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is one of the world's largest entertainment business. They boast a truly unrivalled portfolio of characters, products and services ranging from classic animated films to global news shows

The Walt Disney Company Logo

Disney FY22 10-K

US Linear Network Decline Graph

Intelligence Insider | eMarketer

Disney Earnings FY22

Disney Earnings Report FY22

Disney Earnings By Segment FY22

Disney Earnings Report FY22

Disney Earnings Report Q1 FY23

Disney Earnings Report Q1 FY23

Seeking Alpha | DIS | Profitability

Seeking Alpha | DIS | Profitability

Disney Long Term Debt

Disney FY22 10-K

Seeking Alpha | DIS | Valuation

Seeking Alpha | DIS | Valuation

Seeking Alpha | DIS | 1Y Chart

Seeking Alpha | DIS | 1YCharts

TVC Intrinsic Value Calculation

The Value Corner

This article was written by

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
257 Followers
Five years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions.Deep value investing and diligent company analysis is the cornerstone of my strategy.I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own.

Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.