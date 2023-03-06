Marina Demeshko/iStock via Getty Images

WW International (fka Weight Watchers Int'l) (NASDAQ:WW; $3.87) reported earnings with guidance that indicates the Company is finally turning the corner operationally. Equally important, WW announced a major acquisition that removes a potential existential risk to the Company that investors fretted as pharmaceutical developments related to diet pills advanced at an increasing pace over the last few quarters. With the existing business seemingly finding a nadir coupled with an exciting new growth vehicle via acquisition, WW may finally be in a position for a longer-term upward trend. Given WW's existing market cap is a mere ~$280mm compared to $1,267mm in net debt, any fundamental improvement or multiple re-rating would create an outsized move in WW equity to the upside just like it has to the downside over the past few years. As such, we believe the stars are aligning for a sizeable move in WW equity over the next 12-18 months.

Acquisition Details

In concert with its fourth quarter earnings release, WW announced an eye-opening acquisition that has meaningful ramifications beyond the transaction details. In short, WW will purchase Sequence for $132mm or $106mm net of cash on hand with an expected closing in the second quarter of 2023. The purchase price consists of $65mm in cash at closing ($39mm net of Sequence's cash) and $35mm in WW stock valued at $4.34 per share. Another $16mm in cash will be delivered on each of the first and second closing anniversaries. For background, Sequence seamlessly integrates the patient and clinician experience for ongoing, clinical care and medication management while providing high-touch support in navigating the insurance approval process. Sequence was launched in late 2021 and in its short life it has already amassed a business with 24,000 members in the United States and an annual revenue run-rate of $25mm. Despite its early life cycle, Sequence surprisingly generates positive cash flow. Moreover, most of its awareness has been built primarily by word of mouth. The tele-health platform's website says its clinicians can prescribe medications like Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Saxenda, and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro. Currently, Wegovy and Saxenda are approved drugs for obesity in the United States, with tirzepatide also widely expected to be approved for it later this year. The synergies for the transaction are clear in pairing WW's behavioral lifestyle programs with Sequence's clinical solutions. The cross-selling opportunities will be invaluable for both platforms. In our view, this transaction is a great move by WW that unlocks tremendous growth potential while eliminating the risk that the WW program would be rendered obsolete by a diet drug.

Turnaround Abound

For the past several years, WW's weight loss and weight management program suffered from a lack of appeal as digital and DIY alternatives flooded the market. Mindy Grossman, the prior CEO who left in March 2022, relied on redundant, annual programs championed by select celebrities in late December to capture new subscribers against the competitive landscape WW faced. Her efforts weren't successful in adapting the Company to effectively compete. We believe the current CEO, Sima Sistani, is much better suited to lead the Company with her background in advancing social networks -- the cornerstone of the WW program.

Sima has been systematic in utilizing a data-informed approach to member acquisition, increased marketing efficiency and new product features to enhance the member experience. Under her leadership, WW announced in February 2023 a significant restructuring to cease operations for certain non-strategic business lines and continue the rationalization of its real estate portfolio to align with its future needs. We believe these efforts will lead to higher operating margins when its operations finally turn the corner. As depicted on slide 4 of the presentation below, Sima inherited abysmal trends from Mindy Grossman.