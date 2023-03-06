WW International (fka Weight Watchers Int'l) (NASDAQ:WW; $3.87) reported earnings with guidance that indicates the Company is finally turning the corner operationally. Equally important, WW announced a major acquisition that removes a potential existential risk to the Company that investors fretted as pharmaceutical developments related to diet pills advanced at an increasing pace over the last few quarters. With the existing business seemingly finding a nadir coupled with an exciting new growth vehicle via acquisition, WW may finally be in a position for a longer-term upward trend. Given WW's existing market cap is a mere ~$280mm compared to $1,267mm in net debt, any fundamental improvement or multiple re-rating would create an outsized move in WW equity to the upside just like it has to the downside over the past few years. As such, we believe the stars are aligning for a sizeable move in WW equity over the next 12-18 months.
In concert with its fourth quarter earnings release, WW announced an eye-opening acquisition that has meaningful ramifications beyond the transaction details. In short, WW will purchase Sequence for $132mm or $106mm net of cash on hand with an expected closing in the second quarter of 2023. The purchase price consists of $65mm in cash at closing ($39mm net of Sequence's cash) and $35mm in WW stock valued at $4.34 per share. Another $16mm in cash will be delivered on each of the first and second closing anniversaries. For background, Sequence seamlessly integrates the patient and clinician experience for ongoing, clinical care and medication management while providing high-touch support in navigating the insurance approval process. Sequence was launched in late 2021 and in its short life it has already amassed a business with 24,000 members in the United States and an annual revenue run-rate of $25mm. Despite its early life cycle, Sequence surprisingly generates positive cash flow. Moreover, most of its awareness has been built primarily by word of mouth. The tele-health platform's website says its clinicians can prescribe medications like Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Saxenda, and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro. Currently, Wegovy and Saxenda are approved drugs for obesity in the United States, with tirzepatide also widely expected to be approved for it later this year. The synergies for the transaction are clear in pairing WW's behavioral lifestyle programs with Sequence's clinical solutions. The cross-selling opportunities will be invaluable for both platforms. In our view, this transaction is a great move by WW that unlocks tremendous growth potential while eliminating the risk that the WW program would be rendered obsolete by a diet drug.
For the past several years, WW's weight loss and weight management program suffered from a lack of appeal as digital and DIY alternatives flooded the market. Mindy Grossman, the prior CEO who left in March 2022, relied on redundant, annual programs championed by select celebrities in late December to capture new subscribers against the competitive landscape WW faced. Her efforts weren't successful in adapting the Company to effectively compete. We believe the current CEO, Sima Sistani, is much better suited to lead the Company with her background in advancing social networks -- the cornerstone of the WW program.
Sima has been systematic in utilizing a data-informed approach to member acquisition, increased marketing efficiency and new product features to enhance the member experience. Under her leadership, WW announced in February 2023 a significant restructuring to cease operations for certain non-strategic business lines and continue the rationalization of its real estate portfolio to align with its future needs. We believe these efforts will lead to higher operating margins when its operations finally turn the corner. As depicted on slide 4 of the presentation below, Sima inherited abysmal trends from Mindy Grossman.
However, management exuded confidence on the fourth quarter 2022 earnings call that the Company has hit its nadir in 2022 and believes performance trends will improve throughout 2023. Demonstrating progress in that regard, management indicated that they expect to end the first quarter of 2023 with 4.0mm subscribers which would represent a 0.5mm gain sequentially despite lower marketing spend and the lack of new programs that spurred demand in prior years. To put that in context, during the same time in 2022, 2021 and 2020, WW gained 0.3mm, 0.6mm and 0.8mm subscribers, respectively. We believe the numbers are beginning to reflect management's optimism and expect lower churn going forward as Sima's initiatives continue to take hold and bear fruit.
One of the few credits I would give the prior management team was their ability to refinance the Company's debt at the best time possible in April 2021. The refinancing provided the company with a significantly improved runway (i.e. maturities pushed out) at vastly reduced interest rates. At year end, the company maintained $945mm outstanding under its variable term loan due April 2028 (of which $500mm were fixed through interest rate swaps) and $500mm in 4.5% senior secured notes due April 2029. These pieces of debt will cost the Company $95mm in interest expense in 2023. WW also has a $175mm revolving credit facility but only ~$61mm is available under the current leverage ratio. Of note, WW ended 2022 with $178mm in cash.
The 4.5% senior secured notes currently trade at 50% on the dollar given the higher interest rate environment today than in 2021 and the Company's fundamental deterioration. On its third quarter 2022 conference call in November 2022, management indicated its willingness to repurchase the 4.5% senior secured notes at the prevailing discount following the end of the first quarter 2023. However, given the significant use of cash to consummate the Sequence acquisition, we doubt discounted bond repurchases will be high on the priority list as we estimate the Company will have ~$100mm in cash pro-forma for the acquisition and cash restructuring charges.
While bold, the Sequence acquisition does consume quite a bit of the Company's existing liquidity. Moreover, integration issues could inhibit the ability of the combined companies to effectively cross-sell products. Notwithstanding the acquisition, the existing WW platform has struggled to find its way. We believe Sima may have the right recipe to cure those ills, but it is certainly not a path without challenges.
At $4 per share, WW stock is valued at 7.5x 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $207.1mm -- a full valuation for a declining or no-growth company. However, we are taking a positive view on the Company's go-forward business model and believe WW could undergo a multi-year growth spurt. To put WW's 2022 performance into context, the Company generated $281.7mm in Adjusted EBITDA in 2021; $357.6mm in Adjusted EBITDA in 2020; $351.9mm in Adjusted EBITDA in 2019; and $450.8mm in Adjusted EBITDA in 2018. In 2023, we forecast WW Adjusted EBITDA to improve to $235mm (much higher than current analyst estimates prior to today's announcements). Taking into account $95mm in cash interest expense, $30mm in cash taxes and $45mm in capex, we expect WW to generate $65mm in free cash flow ("FCF"). While not mind blowing, it remains positive and could accelerate meaningfully as the Company's fortunes improve and the Sequence acquisition yields tangible synergies.
In such a scenario, we could foresee WW getting re-rated at a slightly higher multiple of 8.0-8.5x 2023 Adjusted EBITDA or $8.75-$10.35 per share. Nonetheless, if WW succeeds in its turnaround, we don't believe it'll be confined to one year of growth. It's quite conceivable that WW could be at the beginning of new growth spurt that could span several years. Given the operating leverage in the model, Adjusted EBITDA could easily revisit $300mm in 2024 - providing $130mm in FCF and a $16-18 per share price at the same multiples. Given the range of potential material positive outcomes, we are willing to roll the dice and buy WW aggressively out of the gate.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (1)