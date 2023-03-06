WW International - Acquisition Removes Major Risk, Return To Growth Ahead

Mar. 08, 2023 8:00 AM ETWW International, Inc. (WW)1 Comment
Summary

  • WW announced a major acquisition that removes a potential existential risk to the Company that investors fretted about.
  • The new CEO has been systematic in utilizing a data-informed approach to member acquisition, increased marketing efficiency, and new product features to enhance the member experience.
  • We believe the stars are aligning for a sizeable move in WW equity over the next 12-18 months.

A woman with belly with excess fat and toned slim stomach with abs before and after losing weight

Marina Demeshko/iStock via Getty Images

WW International (fka Weight Watchers Int'l) (NASDAQ:WW; $3.87) reported earnings with guidance that indicates the Company is finally turning the corner operationally. Equally important, WW announced a major acquisition that removes

This article was written by

Sabra Capital is a multi-strategy hedge fund that focuses on event-driven, value and special situations investments. The primary investment objective is to achieve high risk-adjusted returns by taking advantage of in-depth proprietary research while limiting volatility and downside risk through opportunistic portfolio construction and strong risk management. Voted best event-driven multi-strategy manager for 2013 by Hedgeweek.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

