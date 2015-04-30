Even As Inflation Cools, Strong Jobs Data Still In Focus For The Bank Of Canada

TD Wealth
Summary

  • Why recession concerns are fading.
  • The job market continues to show strength, even amid signs of economic weakness.
  • Don't expect lower interest rates anytime soon.

After eight consecutive rate hikes, the Bank of Canada is widely expected to stick by its pledge to hold steady. But questions remain about the direction of inflation and employment. Greg Bonnell speaks with Derek Burleton, Deputy Chief Economist at TD, about the central bank’s next move.

Transcript

Greg Bonnell: The Bank of Canada meets this week, widely expected to keep rates on hold at 4.5%. This would be the first pause after the central bank hiked rates a total of eight times over the past year.

So where are we in this economic cycle, and what can we expect in the year ahead? Derek Burleton is Deputy Chief Economist at TD and joins us now. Derek, great to have you back on the show.

Derek Burleton: Thank you, Greg. Great to be here.

Greg Bonnell: So let's talk about the Bank of Canada. Last time we heard from them, they said they were going to be on a pause. Now they can either prove or disprove that pause. It was a conditional one. So what's the economy telling us, and what do you think is going to play out for the Bank of Canada?

Derek Burleton: Well, conditional pause, that was only six weeks ago they went onto a conditional pause. Really only a month of data, not enough really. Essentially the signaling that they had six weeks ago was, as long as the economic indicators line up with their forecast, and one where inflation slows steadily, job markets, importantly, start to slacken, and general economic growth starts to slow, then they'll maintain that pause. No talk about rate cuts at this stage or anything like that.

So here we are six weeks later. We've had January data. They proved to be quite strong, employment in particular, but the inflation numbers came in

TD Wealth
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015.

