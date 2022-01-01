Covenant Logistics: A Tough Road Ahead

DzD Analysis profile picture
DzD Analysis
7 Followers

Summary

  • Covenant’s revenue and margins in 2023 should face headwinds due to inventory destocking across the majority of the end markets.
  • The company is adding new tractors to its fleet which should help reduce operating, maintenance, and insurance casualty costs, partially offsetting the impacts on margins.
  • Despite trading at discount, I have a hold rating on the stock.
Semi truck at storage warehouse .

bucky_za/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Covenant Logistics' (NASDAQ:CVLG) revenue in 2023 should decline due to decreased volumes resulting from inventory destocking in its major end markets, such as retail, industrial, and paper & packaging. However, the company plans to capitalize on this situation by pursuing acquisitions that will help

This article was written by

DzD Analysis profile picture
DzD Analysis
7 Followers
My degree is in mechanical engineering, but I work as an equity research analyst. I'm using my expertise to research companies in the industrial sector. I am passionate about stock market and currently pursuing CFA. Previously contributed under GS Analytics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.