Tilray Is Still Struggling To Find Its Footing

Mar. 08, 2023 2:27 AM ETTilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY), TLRY:CA
Blake Downer
Blake Downer
165 Followers

Summary

  • Tilray has been unable to find operational profits.
  • Revenue has been declining for the last 6 quarters.
  • Costs have been climbing as margins have failed to improve.

Recreational Use Of Marijuana Becomes Legal In Nevada

Ethan Miller

Thesis

The ongoing price war in the Canadian cannabis sector has seen overproduction lead to an extremely competitive ecosystem where growers are regularly destroying expired flower. Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been unable to improve its

tilray revenue earnings

Tilray Annual Revenue (Blake Downer)

tilray quarterly revenue income cost

Tilray Quarterly Revenue (Blake Downer)

tilray ebita ebitda

Tilray EBITA and EBITDA (Seeking Alpha)

Tilray margin

Tilray Margins (Blake Downer)

Tilray dilution revenue float

Tilray Share Count vs Revenue (Blake Downer)

tilray value valuation

TLRY Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

TLRY ratio spread

TLRY Front Put Ratio Spread (Optionsprofitcalculator.com)

TLRY front put ratio spread

TLRY Front Put Ratio Spread (Optionsprofitcalculator.com)

This article was written by

Blake Downer
Blake Downer
165 Followers
I am an Electromechanical Engineer with 6 degrees, I teach Circuit Analysis for a living, and have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. Because I have been obsessed with Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am only interested in potential multibaggers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

