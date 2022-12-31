FabrikaCr/iStock via Getty Images

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) recently reported a large acquisition, which accelerated revenue growth significantly. Management also announced that it is trying to diversify its offerings to make it more oriented to specific functions, which, I believe, could make revenue growth a bit less volatile than that of other competitors. Considering that DORM recently announced that the debt level will likely decrease in 2023, the demand for the stock could, in my view, accelerate next year. Even considering risks from competitors or foreign suppliers, I believe that DORM stock could trade a bit more expensively soon.

Dorman Products

Dorman Products is an American company dedicated to the manufacture and marketing of various parts for automobiles. These include utility cars and off-road cars, passenger vehicles, and light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles.

By the year 2022, the company estimates that it may have sold close to 130,000 pieces, up from 118,000 the previous year. These sales are made through the Dorman Products brands as well as the stock enabled and exclusive to its customers, among which are some of the most recognized car manufacturers in the world. The company also facilitates the replacement of parts for its own customers. Among these pieces, we can find window regulators, collectors, air conditioning assemblies, automatic tire pressure sensors, coolers for gas circulation, and complex electronic devices among other products.

During 2022, 75% of sales were made through the channels of the brands belonging to the company, mainly for clients based in the United States. Another sales channel is regional and international retail distributors, with greater exports to Mexico and Canada and to a lesser extent to Europe, the Middle West, and Africa.

During the year 2022, Dorman had a staff of 200 independent salespeople, either direct to customers, retail stores, or international representation agencies. In general, sales encompass the sales of the entire portfolio and not just individual products. In 2022, Dorman had 9,000 active users on its website, of which 3 represented more than 10% of sales by each active user, exceeding 40% in terms of total sales through this medium.

Dorman's products are positioned in the aftermarket, sports car, and general automotive markets. This market is divided between passenger or light cars and heavy vehicles for transportation. These pieces have two main consumers: independent passengers, who need the repair or replacement of any part of their car, and specialized technicians, including specialty stores and automotive workshops. In the heavy-duty market, sales are generated by similar customers, to which manufacturers must be added in some cases, Dorman being the supplier of the vehicle's original equipment.

If we talk about the aftermarket for sports cars, we must consider parts for retouching or upgrading vehicles or performance enhancers such as lighting, storage, wheels, or roofs. Dorman notes that the complexity of the markets has grown in recent years, forcing the company to diversify production and offer products more oriented to a specific function. Considering the expertise accumulated, I believe that Dorman will likely know how to navigate the new environment.

Assets Increased Thanks To M&A

As of December 2022, Dorman reported cash worth $46 million along with accounts receivable of $427 million, inventory of $755 million, and prepaid and other current assets of $39.800 million. In sum, total current assets stood at $1.269 billion, close to 2x the total amount of current liabilities.

Property, plant and equipment would also stand at $148 million with an operating lease right of use assets of $109 million, goodwill of $443 million, intangible assets of $322 million, other assets worth $48 million, and total assets worth $2.34 billion.

Source: 10-K

It is worth noting that Dorman acquired several competitors in the past, which enhanced sales growth. The most recent was the acquisition of SuperATV for $490 million in cash at closing, plus an earn-out of up to $100 million in the aggregate payable over two years.

Dorman may pay close to $509 million, including goodwill worth $247 million, identifiable intangible assets of $157 million, and inventories worth $90 million. According to ZoomInfo, SuperATV had more than 351 employees. It is, therefore, a meaningful acquisition for Dorman. It notes how serious inorganic growth is for Dorman.

Source: 10-K

Liabilities

Dorman reported accounts payable close to $179 million, accrued compensation of $19.490 million, a revolving credit facility of $239 million, and a current portion of long term debt of $12.5 million. Total current liabilities stand at $678 million.

Also, with long-term debt of $482 million, long-term operating lease liabilities of $98 million, and other long-term liabilities of $28 million, the deferred tax liabilities stood at $11.826 million. The recent increase in long-term debt was necessary for the recent acquisition. I would not be worried because I believe that future free cash flow will be enough to make future debt payments.

Source: 10-K

Expectations From Management Include Net Sales Of $1.95-$2 Billion And Diluted EPS of $4.35-$4.55

I believe that the expectations from management will receive beneficial attention from investors. The company expects net sales growth of 12.5%-15.4% and EPS growth close to 13%-18%. The company noted that these figures include the acquisition of SuperATV, but they, in any case, are impressive.

Source: Quarterly Press Release

My Assumptions Include More Products, Successful Integration Of Dayton And SuperATV, And Debt Reduction

Under my cash flow model, I assumed that Dorman would successfully sign new agreements with retail distributors, and improve the online sales channel through its website as well as the distributors.

I also believe that new products, like new air conditioning modules, the acquisition of Dayton Parts for the production of parts of heavy traffic, and acquisition of SuperATV will likely bring both inorganic and organic growth.

Besides, I believe that demand for the stock will likely increase as soon as Dorman successfully reduces its long term debt. In this regard, management provided some commentary in the last quarterly press release. The company expects to use excess cash to reduce its debt.

While our overall capital allocation strategy over the long term will not change, based on current conditions we plan in the short term to utilize excess cash from lower inventory requirements to reduce our debt. Source: Quarterly Press Release

My Cash Flow Model

I foresee, for 2033, a net income of $145 million in addition to a depreciation, amortization of $118 million, benefit from deferred income taxes of $22.512 million, and stock based compensation close to $19 million. I also included changes in accounts receivable of $647 million, changes in inventories of $348 million, and prepaids and other current assets of -$102 million.

Source: Malak's Expectations

Together with 2033 changes in accounts payable of -$244 million, 2033 accrued customer rebates of -$267 million, and 2033 changes in accrued compensation of -$325 million, my results included 2033 CFO of $402 million, 2033 capital expenditures of -$174 million, and free cash flow close to $228 million.

Source: Malak's Expectations

If we assume 2033 FCF of $228 million, with a WACC of 7.065% and an EV/FCF multiple of 28.5x, the results would include a residual of $6.355 billion and an enterprise value of $4.065 billion.

I also included cash of $46.5 million, a revolving credit of -$239.55 million, short term debt of -$12.5 million, and a long term debt of -$482.55 million. Finally, the equity would stand at $3.3755 billion, with an IRR of 15.5% and a target price of $107.5 per share.

Source: Malak's Expectations

Large As Well As Small Competitors

Competition in the automotive after-sales market is undoubtedly high, and is given by the costs of the products, the quality of the products, the customer service, and, in recent times, the sales channels through the Internet. Dorman finds itself competing with the largest and most traditional brands and companies in the market as well as original equipment manufacturers for vehicles.

Risks

Among the most relevant risks, there is the heavy dependence Dorman has on three key customers that account for more than 40% of its total net sales per year. If one of these customers decides to work a bit less with Dorman, the decline in sales would be substantial.

Besides, Dorman depends on the growth of its customers and the expansion into new markets and territories. Considering the current amount of debt, management may have to wait a few years before launching a new acquisition. As a result, only with organic growth, I believe that revenue growth in the next five years may be a bit lower than that in 2022.

Dorman is also conditioned by its suppliers, and needs to fulfill the needs of its customers. If management fails to maintain a good level of inventory, clients will likely find other patterns. As a result, I believe that the Dorman brand created through many years will likely lose some value.

I also take into account that almost 64% of its raw materials for manufacturing are supplied by foreign suppliers. The regulatory and legal issues in relation to the entry of these products into the United States, where its industrial plants are located, same as with future regulations towards manufacturers or towards the market in general due to climate change issues, could affect the operation of Dorman in the immediate future.

Takeaway

Dorman recently made an ambitious acquisition, which will most likely enhance future FCF generation in the next decade. Management is also responding to the new market environment with further diversification and offer of products more oriented to a specific function, which will likely lower future volatility in net sales. Finally, if management lowers its total debt, as promised recently, I would expect further demand for the stock. Yes, I also found a lot of risks from the connections with foreign suppliers and high competition, however I believe that there is room for further increase in the stock price.