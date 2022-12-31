Dorman Products: M&A And Debt Reduction Could Push Stock Price

Mar. 08, 2023 2:28 AM ETDorman Products, Inc. (DORM)
Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
109 Followers

Summary

  • Dorman Products is an American company dedicated to the manufacture and marketing of various parts for automobiles.
  • I assumed that Dorman would successfully sign new agreements with retail distributors, and improve the online sales channel through its website as well as the distributors.
  • I also believe that new products, like new air conditioning modules, the acquisition of Dayton Parts, and SuperATV will likely drive FCF growth.

Nouvelles pièces automatiques en métal sur le fond gris

FabrikaCr/iStock via Getty Images

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) recently reported a large acquisition, which accelerated revenue growth significantly. Management also announced that it is trying to diversify its offerings to make it more oriented to specific functions, which, I believe, could make revenue

Source: 10-K

Source: 10-K

Source: 10-K

Source: 10-K

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-K

Source: Quarterly Press Release

Source: Quarterly Press Release

Source: Malak's Expectations

Source: Malak's Expectations

Source: Malak's Expectations

Source: Malak's Expectations

Source: Malak's Expectations

Source: Malak's Expectations

This article was written by

Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
109 Followers
I am an ex-trader. Used to work for a large investment bank, I do growth stocks, and I live out of my investments.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DORM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.