Medical REITs have slightly outpaced the REIT average thus far this year, gaining 5.52%, compared to the Equity REIT Index of 4.98%, and also outrun the Dow's return of 1.01%, but have slightly lagged the S&P 500's 5.76%.

Hoya Capital Income Builder

Over the past 12 months, in total return, Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) has widely outperformed the average REIT as represented by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), and has handily outpaced its nearest peer, Global Medical REIT (GMRE).

Data by YCharts

What is going on with this company, and what does the future hold?

Meet the company

Community Healthcare Trust

Founded in 2015 and headquarter in Franklin, Tennessee, Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) now owns 174 properties, totaling 3.8 msf (million square feet), leased to 240 tenants across 34 U.S. states. The occupancy rate at the close of 2022 was 91.7%.

Company investor presentation

The largest concentrations of assets, in terms of ABR (annual base rent), are found in Texas, Illinois, Ohio, and Florida. Those 4 states account for nearly half of ABR.

Company investor presentation

CHCT focuses on acquiring

smaller off-market or lightly-marketed properties, mostly in secondary markets, thus avoiding competitive bidding, and boosting cap rates, which typically come in at 9 - 10%. It is the long experience of the management team, and their deep relationships with medical providers, that makes this possible.

Of the 8 different types of properties the company holds, MOBs (medical office buildings) lead the way at 31.8%. Together with inpatient rehab facilities (IRFs), these types of properties account for almost half of CHCT's holdings.

Company investor presentation

Other property types include:

acute in-patient behavioral facilities at 15.3%,

specialty centers at 13.3%,

physician clinics at 9.2%,

surgical centers and hospitals at 5.6%,

behavioral specialty centers at 5.2%, and

long-term acute care hospitals at 1.7%.

Although it does not set targets for acquisition volume, CHCT has steadily grown its assets since its inception in 2014, averaging a little over $100 million per year. The company closed 2022 with an enterprise value of $1.27 billion.

Company investor presentation

This was a typical year for CHCT where acquisitions are concerned. The company bought 18 properties, at a total purchase price of $97.1 million, adding 0.42 msf to the portfolio. The properties acquired were 98.9% leased at the time of purchase.

Company Q4 earnings supplemental

Tenant diversification is a problem for CHCT, as their top tenant (Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals) accounts for 10.7% of ABR, and the top 3 tenants account for 23.5%.

Company investor presentation

Importantly, the executive management team at CHCT averages over 25 years of healthcare and/or public REIT experience. Executive Officers receive 100% of their compensation in the form of restricted stock with 8-year cliff vesting, providing strong alignment with shareholder interests. All employees are also shareholders in the company.

With healthcare accounting for an ever-increasing share of GDP due to the aging of the population, CHCT and other Medical REITs are riding a major tailwind.

Company investor presentation

Lease expirations are well spread out, with an average of 6% of ABR expiring each year between now and 2032, and no single year in which lease expirations exceed 10%. The weighted average remaining lease term is 7.6 years.

Company investor presentation

Quarterly Results

The company reported mixed Q4 2022 results, with FFO essentially flat. Although revenues and operating income were up somewhat, net income fell by (-14.8)%. Property operating expenses rose by 17.5% over Q4 2021, while depreciation and amortization rose by 6.3%, and general and administrative expense rose by a whopping 31.5%, mostly due to stock-based compensation. Quoting interim CEO David Dupuy from the earnings call:

Increases in G&A were driven by compensation expenses related to both new and existing employees, increases in professional fees expense and increases in amortization of deferred compensation from the issue of restricted stock, including a compressed amortization schedule based on retirement eligibility dates.

Further details on stock-based management compensation can be found in the company's Q4 earnings supplemental.

Metric (millions) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % change YoY Revenues $25.3 $24.2 4.5% Net Income $5.2 $6.1 (-14.8)% NOI $21.1 $19.7 7.0% FFO $13.6 $13.8 (-1.4)% Click to enlarge

Source: CHCT Q4 Supplemental

FFO per share came in at $0.56, essentially flat year over year. CHCT increased its share count by only 0.7% in 2022.

Despite the relatively flat Q4 figures, revenues for the full year came in at $97.7 million compared to $90.6 million for 2021, for 7.8% growth year over year.

The most notable thing about Q4 2022 for CHCT was the volume of acquisitions. Again quoting Dupuy from the earnings call:

During the fourth quarter, we acquired 13 properties in four transactions with a total of approximately 241,000 square feet for a purchase price of $50.2 million. The properties were 97.8% leased with leases running through 2034 and anticipated annual returns of approximately 9.26% to 10.21%.

Q4 acquisitions accounted for well over half of the total acquisitions for the year, and 12 of the 13 Q4 transactions took place in December alone.

Since the close of 2022, CHCT has acquired three more properties totaling 99,000 square feet, for an aggregate purchase price of about $12.5 million. At the time of acquisition, the properties were 100% leased with expirations through 2029. The company also has four properties under definitive purchase agreements for an aggregate expected purchase price of $20.1 million, with expected annual returns of approximately 9.2% to 9.5%.

Growth metrics

Here are the 3-year growth figures for FFO (funds from operations) and TCFO (total cash from operations).

Metric 2019 2020 2021 2022* 3-year CAGR FFO (millions) $32.1 $45.0 $52.9 $54.6 -- FFO Growth % -- 40.2 17.6 3.2 19.4% FFO per share $1.67 $2.04 $2.35 $2.24 -- FFO per share growth % 22.2 15.2 (-4.7) 10.3% TCFO (millions) $32.3 $48.4 $56.3 $60.3 -- TCFO Growth % -- 49.8 16.3 7.1 23.1% Click to enlarge

*Projected, based on Q3 2022 results

Source: TD Ameritrade, CompaniesMarketCap.com, and author calculations

CHCT excels when it comes to growth. The company has grown its total FFO every year of its existence, even through the pandemic. Although FFO per share took a step backward in 2022, cash from operations continued to advance. Unlike the rest of the Medical REIT sector, where FFO growth has been slightly below zero, the 3-year growth rates for CHCT are in double digits across the board. Coupled with its superb balance sheet, this company would be a bona fide FROG, if not for its small size. With a market cap of just $985 million, CHCT qualifies as a legitimate Tadpole, a small company that will do well when growth comes back into style.

Meanwhile, here is how the stock price has done over the past 3 twelve-month periods, compared to the REIT average as represented by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

Metric 2020 2021 2022 2023 3-yr CAGR CHCT share price March 6 $49.69 $45.31 $43.66 $38.35 -- CHCT share price Gain % -- (-8.8) (-3.6) (-12.2) (-8.3)% VNQ share price March 6 $90.67 $86.86 $105.24 $86.59 -- VNQ share price Gain % -- (-4.2) 21.2 (-17.7) (-1.5)% Click to enlarge

Source: MarketWatch.com and author calculations

After a meteoric 150% rise during its first 6 years in operation, CHCT's share price has languished since 2020. In 2021, weighed down by concerns about its occupancy rate, the company did not share in the meteoric rise in REITs. Though CHCT outperformed the VNQ over the past 12 months, its 3-year CAGR in share price is a dismal (-8.3)%, which does not reflect its growth. By comparison, the VNQ posted a sluggish (-1.5)%.

Balance sheet metrics

CHCT maintains an exceptional balance sheet. The company's liquidity ratio, debt ratio, and debt/EBITDA are all significantly stronger than both the Medical REIT and overall REIT averages.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating CHCT 2.31 28% 5.2 -- Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

At the close of 2022, CHCT held $12 million in cash, over against debts of $356 million. The weighted average interest rate on their debt is relatively high, with term loans held at an average of 4.27%, and the revolving line of credit costing 5.64%. However, none of their debt is held at variable rates, so they are safe from further Fed increases.

The company's debt maturities are highly favorable. They have no debt maturities whatsoever in odd numbered years this coming decade, and only $4.9 million due in 2024. Maturities in 2026, 2028, and 2030 are $75 million, $125 million, and $150 million respectively. Their debt service coverage ratio is an excellent 6.64.

Company Q4 2022 Supplemental

Dividend metrics

CHCT's current yield is typical for a Medical REIT, but Q4 2022 marked the 30th consecutive quarter in which CHCT has raised its dividend. (That includes the pandemic of 2020.) That quarterly increase is invariably one-quarter of a penny, however, so the 3-year rate of dividend growth, though better than the average Medical REIT, is nothing special at 2.0%.

Company Div. Yield 3-yr Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Div. Safety CHCT 4.73% 2.0% 5.02 80% B- Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, Seeking Alpha Premium

Dividend Score projects the Yield three years from now, on shares bought today, assuming the Dividend Growth rate remains unchanged. CHCT scores slightly better than the REIT average as a dividend payer, and earns a slightly too-safe B- on Dividend Safety from Seeking Alpha Premium.

Valuation metrics

In a time when the average REIT is selling at a (-18%) discount to NAV, CHCT is selling at an 8.2% premium, yet because of its sturdy revenues, its price/FFO is below the REIT average and slightly below the Medical REIT sector average.

Company Div. Score Price/FFO '22 Premium to NAV CHCT 5.02 15.8 8.2% Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

There is no cause for alarm, but also no strong buy signal for a value investor.

What could go wrong?

Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) depends on management's ability to discover off-market or lightly-marketed acquisition opportunities, leveraging the personal relationships between the management team and a wide array of medical providers.

CEO Tim Wallace died last Friday, March 3. He had held that post since the company's inception, and his passing marks the end of an era at CHCT. The loss of that much experience, in a company that trades heavily on experience, cannot be good in the short run. Time will tell how well CHCT transitions to new leadership.

Investor's bottom line

Community Healthcare Trust is a sturdy little company with a strong track record and healthy prospects for growth, and an exceptional balance sheet. CHCT is a sturdy dividend payer that is fairly priced. There is clearly no reason to sell, but the death of the company's CEO, and the importance of management experience and connections in the company's business model, provide good reasons not to add exposure to CHCT right now. I rate this company a solid Hold.

TipRanks rates CHCT Outperform, while the Street rates it a Buy, and Zacks says Hold. Five of the six Wall Street analysts covering this firm rate it a Buy or Strong Buy, with an average price target of $44.33, implying 11.4% upside.

As always, however, the opinion that counts the most is yours.