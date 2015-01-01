Community Healthcare Trust: End Of An Era

  • Community Healthcare Trust depends on management's ability to discover off-market or lightly-marketed acquisition opportunities, leveraging the personal relationships between the management team and a wide array of medical providers.
  • CEO Tim Wallace died last Friday, March 3. He had held that post since the company's inception, and his passing marks the end of an era at CHCT.
  • The company reported mixed Q4 2022 results but maintains an exceptional balance sheet.
  • Occupancy has stabilized in the low 90s, as management anticipated from the outset, and growth prospects remain strong.
  • The loss of the most senior member of the management team provides a challenge for this company's business model.
Medical REITs have slightly outpaced the REIT average thus far this year, gaining 5.52%, compared to the Equity REIT Index of 4.98%, and also outrun the Dow's return of 1.01%, but have slightly lagged the S&P 500's 5.76%.

List of 18 REIT sectors, showing Healthcare REITs 8th in total return. Self-Storage, Industrial, and Hotel REITs lead the way, with Cannabis, Cell Tower, and Farmland REITs bringing up the rear

Hoya Capital Income Builder

company logo

Community Healthcare Trust

map of U.S., showing Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Florida, and Washington as strongest contributors to CHCT's revenue

Company investor presentation

pie chart showing data as described in text

Company investor presentation

pie chart showing data as described in text

Company investor presentation

bar chart showing $733 million growth in assets over 7 year period since 2015.

Company investor presentation

table of figures as described in text. 8 of the 18 purchases were located in Florida, and 12 were medical office buildings

Company Q4 earnings supplemental

table with data as described in text

Company investor presentation

bar chart showing healthcare spending as a percent of GDP has grown from 18% in 2019 to a projected 20% by 2028

Company investor presentation

table of figures as described in text

Company investor presentation

bar chart depicting data as described in text

Company Q4 2022 Supplemental

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CHCT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should exercise their own due diligence, before investing in any stock.

