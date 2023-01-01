U.S. Challenge: More Federal Interest Expense In Store

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.42K Followers

Summary

  • Interest payments are likely to make up a larger portion of the U.S. federal budget over the next decade, given the sharp rise in interest rates.
  • According to its projections, interest payments on the national debt could rise to $1.4 trillion by 2033, three times the $475 billion paid in 2022.
  • In 2022, after the Fed raised the federal funds rate by 425 basis points in seeking to tame 40-year high inflation, net interest payments as a percentage of total federal expenses rose from 5.2% to 7.6%.

Higher Interest Rates

wildpixel

By Lindsey Cwik

Interest payments are likely to make up a larger portion of the U.S. federal budget over the next decade, given the sharp rise in interest rates.

The U.S. federal government and economy are expected to feel

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.42K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.