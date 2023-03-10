Eoneren

Thesis

We have written before on this topic of the merger between abrdn Income Credit Strategies (NYSE:ACP) and Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) here and here.

We are now closing in on the merger date, which is only 3 days away:

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “IVH”, announced that the Fund will make a final distribution of $0.149 per share in connection with the reorganization of the Fund into abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (the “Acquiring Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “ACP” (the “Reorganization”). The final distribution will be payable March 3, 2023 to common shareholders of record on February 24, 2023 and will be paid out in cash (no dividends will be reinvested). The final Fund distribution will consist of substantially all of the Fund’s undistributed tax-exempt interest income, ordinary income and capital gain net income, if any, earned and anticipated to be earned through the close of business on March 10, 2023. In early 2024, common shareholders of the Fund will receive a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year 2023 that will tell shareholders how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. The Plan of Acquisition was approved by shareholders at the Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 9, 2022, and the transaction is currently anticipated to close on or about March 10, 2023 at approximately 5:00 pm ET. Following completion of the acquisition, the Fund will be delisted.

In many instances in the CEF space these sort of merger arbitrage opportunities exist because of fears around market risk in the interim - volatile periods in the market can cause valuation issues in the collateral pools. It has not been the case in the past weeks. We have seen a decrease in the VIX and an overall range bound market. To that end, we have seen the merger arbitrage spread narrow substantially:

Data by YCharts

We are only three days away from the transaction closing but we still have a differential here. Basically starting next week investors will only be trading in ACP, because IVH shareholders will be assigned ACP shares.

Although there are a number of events this week, including Fed speakers, we do not think the market will experience a nosedive. An investor interested in starting a position in HY can basically obtain a 6% discount with only 3 days' worth of risk.

There are 2 ways to play this premium differential:

1) A pair trade - basically an investor goes long IVH and short ACP to monetize the spread normalization. This trade is not for everybody because it involves taking a short position (many investors are not comfortable being short).

2) Long HY trade - if an investor is interested getting long HY they can now do it via IVH, which will ultimately ensure they get into ACP with a 6% discount. The risk reward here is a bit different because an investor will ultimately be long HY rather than bet on a spread narrowing.

Conclusion

IVH is set to be merged into ACP. We are closing in on the merger date which is only three days away. Many times in the CEF space merger arbitrage opportunities exist due to fears around market risk and NAV valuations during extreme events. As one closes in on the merger date the differential should narrow substantially. In this instance it has not. There is still a 6% pick-up that can be realized with virtually little market risk. Investors interested in taking a long position in HY long term can do so via IVH which still offers a 6% discount to ACP. Starting next week, said investors would own ACP shares given the consummation of the merger on March 10.