Sundry Photography

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) delivered an impressive FQ4'23 earnings release, performing a double beat on revenue and bottom line metrics.

The George Kurtz-led company also outperformed on its free cash flow or FCF conversion, contributing to its growing cash pile on its balance sheet, reaching $2.71B from last quarter's $2.47B.

As such, the positive post-earnings reaction wasn't surprising, as investors assess CrowdStrike's ability to justify its high-growth valuation amid an increasingly hawkish Fed.

Keen investors should know that Fed Chair Jerome Powell unleashed the potential for higher peak rates at a faster pace (moving back to 50 bps?) as it battles persistent inflationary pressures.

Given CRWD's steep growth premium, we believe Kurtz & his team must demonstrate their ability to improve the company's operating leverage.

Results from Q4 and its outlook for FY23 suggest the company should remain largely on track, given its robust non-GAAP profitability metrics.

Accordingly, CrowdStrike reported revenue growth of 48% YoY, with adjusted operating income up by 19% YoY, resulting in an operating margin of 15%. However, it represented a significant deceleration from last quarter's 77% non-GAAP operating income growth, with its margin also falling from 15.4%.

Still, it outperformed Wall Street's estimates of a 14.7% non-GAAP operating margin, suggesting the worst could be over for Kurtz & team.

Is that possible?

Based on CrowdStrike's FQ1'24 mid-point guidance, the company expects revenue growth of 38.7% YoY, with non-GAAP operating income expected to increase by 30.5%.

Its full-year FY24 mid-point guidance indicates revenue growth of 33.3%, with non-GAAP operating income expected to rise by 39.6%.

Hence, it should be pretty clear that management expects a reacceleration in its profitability metrics, despite the slowdown in revenue growth through FY24.

We believe CrowdStrike's guidance suggests that the worst is likely over, and it's focusing on delivering improved operating leverage to justify its growth premium.

Management also reminded investors at its earnings conference that its average selling prices or ASPs have remained "consistent," as Kurtz accentuated:

Our competitive win rate remained high, and ASPs remained consistent, and we ended the year with a best-in-class gross retention rate and a strong net retention rate. (CrowdStrike FQ4'23 earnings call)

CrowdStrike posted a non-GAAP gross margin of 75%, lower than the Street's estimates of 76.2%. However, it didn't deteriorate from FQ3, corroborating Kurtz's commentary that its ASPs were stable.

Moreover, CrowdStrike highlighted that it expects to continue gaining share as it expands its modules adoption across its greatly expanded subscription customer base.

Notably, CrowdStrike posted more than 23K subscription customers in Q4, increasing by 41% YoY.

We highlighted in our previous article suggesting why the company's leadership in endpoint security is highly critical to its growth.

Kurtz emphasized CrowdStrike's competitive moat in the endpoint space, leveraging its superior technology against its peers.

Moreover, he added that the company had expanded its offering well beyond protecting endpoints with modules in identity, extended detection and response or XDR, LogScale, and Surface (an EASM module), which saw even faster growth than its corporate annualized recurring revenue or ARR growth.

Accordingly, CrowdStrike posted an ending ARR of $2.56B, ahead of our previous estimates, up 48% YoY.

However, the company stressed that its "emerging product category" posted a 97% increase in its new ARR growth, with its ending ARR increasing by 116%. As such, investors should carefully monitor this new growth vector, as it accounted for 22% of CrowdStrike's total net-new ARR.

As companies consolidate their security vendors and optimize costs, CrowdStrike's proven tech stack in endpoint security could open up even more opportunities for the company to penetrate other security modules.

As such, we believe the growth story for CrowdStrike is still far from over, which is possibly implied in its steep growth premium.

CRWD last traded at a next-twelve-month or NTM EBITDA of 51.9x. However, if the company could recover its operating leverage through FY26, it could help to mitigate the expected slowdown in ARR growth projections.

Accordingly, CrowdStrike is expected to post an ARR of $3.39B in FY24, up 32.4% YoY but down significantly from FY23's 48% growth.

With a medium-term outlook of $5B in ARR by FY26 (year ending 31 January 2026), it implies a 3Y CAGR of 25% in its ending ARR from FY23-26. Hence, a slowdown should not be surprising and should be expected.

With an FY26 EBITDA multiple of 20.4x, we believe CRWD's valuation is well-balanced. However, we believe the company has shown that its emerging growth drivers could deliver more upside surprises, possibly not captured in the current Street estimates.

Hence, at its current valuation, we assessed that investors could still come on board as high-growth stocks seem to be charting their recovery from their battering in 2022.

Rating: Buy (Reiterated).