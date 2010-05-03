HQL: Boom-Bust Returns May Not Be Suitable For High Distribution Yield

Mar. 08, 2023 3:27 AM ETTekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL)
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.46K Followers

Summary

  • HQL focuses on the life sciences industry with a 74% allocation to biotechnology stocks.
  • It pays a 2% quarterly managed distribution.
  • The boom-bust nature of biotech stocks may not be suitable for a steady managed distribution strategy as it under-earns in most years.

Stock Market Crash and Escape - Global Business Strategy Exchange

sefa ozel

Recently, I wrote an article on Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH). In the article, I compared and contrasted HQH with its sibling funds Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) and Tekla World Healthcare Fund (

Overview of Tekla funds

Figure 1 - Overview of Tekla funds (Author created with information from Teklacap.com)

HQL asset allocation

Figure 2 - HQL asset allocation (teklacap.com)

HQL top 10 holdings

Figure 3 - HQL top 10 holdings (teklacap.com)

HQL has 9.3% of assets in restricted securities

Figure 4 - HQL has 9.3% of assets in restricted securities (HQL 2022 annual report)

HQL historical returns

Figure 5 - HQL historical returns (morningstar.com)

XLV historical returns

Figure 6 - XLV historical returns (morningstar.com)

XBI historical returns

Figure 7 - XBI historical returns (morningstar.com)

HQL funds distributions out of realized gains

Figure 8 - HQL funds distributions out of realized gains (HQL 2022 annual report)

HQL has boom bust returns characteristics

Figure 9 - HQL has boom bust returns characteristic (HQL has boom bust returns characteristics)

Comparison of Tekla funds

Figure 10 - Comparison of Tekla funds (Author created with returns and risk metrics from morningstar.com and fund details and distribution from Seeking Alpha and company reports)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.46K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.