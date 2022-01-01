Global Employment Picks Up But Persistent Staff Shortages Drive Up Salary Costs

Markit
Markit
2.72K Followers

Summary

  • Global jobs growth accelerated to a six-month high in February as improving demand conditions and rising business confidence encouraged greater hiring, with job gains reported in all major economies bar Brazil.
  • The fastest jobs growth, by a whisker, was recorded in France followed by mainland China, which saw renewed job gains after three months of decline.
  • Despite the stronger jobs growth recorded worldwide in February, staff shortages clearly remain a constraint on businesses and a source of rising costs.

Large Group Of People Forming A Growing Arrow

imaginima

Global jobs growth accelerated to a six-month high in February as improving demand conditions and rising business confidence encouraged greater hiring, with job gains reported in all major economies bar Brazil.

The upturn was led by rising employment

Global PMI employment

Global hiring and operating capacity

Composite PMI Employment Index

PMI employment index

Global PMI sector employment

Global PMI employment

Worldwide labour constraints and wage pressures

This article was written by

