As much as most investors love a bargain, it often makes sense to pay up for quality – if you’re undergoing a complicated medical procedure, do you want the best doctor available, or the “good value for the money” option? Still, when it comes to stocks, there gets to be a point where elevated multiples are difficult to sustain no matter what the quality, and I fear that Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is there. While ITW has a strong record across many metrics, including share growth, margin improvement, and ROIC, that has really translated into free cash flow, and ITW lacks leverage to attractive secular growth opportunities that could argue for a premium multiple.

Since my last article, ITW shares have risen about 18%, modestly outperforming the industrial sector, but lagging names I’ve preferred like Dover (DOV), Eaton (ETN), and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY). At this point, I can’t find much value in the shares, and while I can see some “safe haven” appeal on the basis of proven management skill, weakening short-cycle end-markets are still a threat in my opinion.

Less Attractive Cycle Leverage

Relative to companies like Dover, Eaton, Honeywell (HON), and Schneider, one of my concerns about ITW is the disconnect in valuation relative to likely long-term growth and margins. While I’ll discuss the margin opportunities in a moment, I do think it’s an issue that Illinois Tool Works doesn’t have much leverage to long-term “super-cycles”.

Some of my favored long-term markets include automation, electrification (ranging from buildings to factories to renewables and vehicles), aerospace, HVAC, life sciences, and clean energy, and ITW doesn’t offer much leverage to any of this. There are some elevated content growth opportunities for the Auto segment from electrification and the Test & Measurement business should likewise benefit from electrification trends, but there’s not a lot else beyond that. Welding should benefit from structuring infrastructure activity in 2024 and beyond, and offers some leverage to a capex super-cycle (if we get one), but that’s about as far as it goes.

Likewise with more near-term trends. ITW isn’t really leveraged to aerospace, agricultural equipment, mining, oil/gas, or renewables, and those are likely to be some of the stronger markets in 2023 and into 2024.

Illinois Tool Works has meaningful exposure to the auto sector (around 25% of revenue, including aftermarket), and that’s fine. While several companies (ranging from BorgWarner (BWA) to Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) to Sensata (ST)) have offered cautious commentary on auto build volume expectations in 2023, I expect it will be a relatively healthy market. While I’m not quite as bullish on food equipment, I think underlying trends are improving and ITW has attractive share gain opportunities.

Beyond that, though, I have concerns about the company’s exposure to construction – a residential slowdown is already playing out, and I expect non-residential to weaken further. Likewise, short-cycle industrial is around 15% of the business, and I expect that to weaken as 2023 goes on. There’s a further hodgepodge beyond that, with stronger markets like food & beverage offset by weaker markets like consumer durables (appliances, furniture, et al) and semiconductors.

Margins Are Good, But Free Cash Flow Conversion Has Been Less Consistent

I do give ITW management high marks for operational execution. There’s a nearly relentless focus on margins across the company’s operations, and they’re often willing to forego revenue growth to maintain margins and returns. While progress has been somewhat choppy, and post-pandemic inflation certainly hasn’t helped, operating margins have improved from the high teens to the mid-20%’s over the past decade and management believes there’s still room for further improvement.

Those margins haven’t always led to consistently better free cash flows, though. Free cash flow margins have continued to average out toward the mid-teens, and free cash flow has actually shrunk a bit over the past decade. The need to build inventories to offset supply chain risk has definitely played a role, and FCF had been trending up from the mid-teens to 20% in the years leading into the pandemic, but I’d still like to see more improvement here.

At this point, I’m modeling a 20%-plus FCF margin in FY’23 as I expect ITW to be able to release some of that excess working capital, and I expect a “reset” to the high teens the year after, with improvement toward the low-20%’s through the next decade.

The Outlook

I have no doubt that there are readers who believe Illinois Tool Works’ lack of leverage to super-cycles is a positive. After all, these megatrends may disappoint and companies may invest considerable resources (M&A, capex, R&D, et al) chasing rainbows. By comparison, ITW has more of a “cast of thousands” makeup to its growth, and I have no real concerns about ITW’s ability to grow at a “market-plus” rate in the future (with GDP or industrial production as a baseline and ITW doing a little better than that).

Still, a history of relatively limited organic revenue growth should matter, particularly as further margin leverage is going to get harder to come by (for a highly-efficient company like ITW, there’s a limit to how much better it can get). At this point, I’m expecting long-term revenue growth around 4%, with about 50bp-100bp of FCF growth on top of that.

M&A optionality is an important consideration. The company isn’t exactly flush with liquidity but does have the flexibility to be active if they wish. One option they could consider is more financial-oriented (as opposed to strategic) transactions, where the company targets businesses in familiar verticals with any eye toward driving cost and operational synergies, as opposed to expanding revenue growth opportunities.

In any case, I really can’t get to an attractive fair value today. Discounted cash flow, even with a “privileged” discount rate similar to what I use for Dover, Eaton, et al only gets me to a mid-single-digit prospective annualized return. Likewise, if I compare ITW’s forward EBITDA multiple to what would historically be “fair” given ITW’s margins and returns (ROIC, et al), I come up with a roughly 250bp premium. Now, some premium for high quality is fine, but that seems elevated to me.

The Bottom Line

The worst things I can say about Illinois Tool Works is that the company may lag others in terms of organic growth over the next five to 10 years and the shares seem expensive. That’s not the worst as far as complaints go, and I expect ITW to remain a high-quality multi-industrial name. Still, with weakening end-market trends (including weakening PMI, high inventories, and persistent inflation), I’m not eager to pay such a robust premium when stocks like Dover appear to offer more reasonable upside.

