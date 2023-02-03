Digital Assets Beat Equities And Bonds Despite Regulatory Actions

Summary

  • For the month, the S&P 500 fell 2%, Nasdaq -1%, while BTC rose 1% and ETH +3%.
  • We are closely watching Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade, an event that should occur in early spring, allowing staked ETH to be withdrawn.
  • February was an excellent month for NFT sales as the number of buyers hit levels that haven’t been reached since June.

Digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), outperformed equities and bonds in February despite regulatory actions in the US, with buyers in Asia and the Middle East continuing to invest.

Ethereum Fees, Top 15 Smart Contracts

Source: Dune as of 2/28/2023.

Weekly ETH Staked Versus Total Staked ETH

Source: Dune as of 2/27/2023.

Daily DEX Volumes

Source: Artemis.xyz as of 2/27/2023.

Historical NFT Sales & Buyers - All Chains

Source: Cryptoslam! As of 2/27/2023.

Monthly NFT Volume by Chain

Source: VanEck, CryptoSlam! As of 2/27/2023.

