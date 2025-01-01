Justin Sullivan

Thesis

The Wendy's Company's (NASDAQ:WEN) FY23 and longer term outlooks were not unexpected, as the quarter was largely known after the company's January pre-announcement. However, FY23 has gotten off to a better start than I anticipated or what the consensus forecast. However, the bottom line did not reflect the entire revenue growth, with an adjusted EBITDA of $530–540 million anticipated and EPS of $0.95–1.00, which is in line with consensus. We can infer substantial cost inflation from this. Overall, the sales outlook is still a positive in my opinion.

For WEN, I believe that the stock price movement is determined by two factors: the growth in comparable sales, and the company's success in expanding its customer base to include other types of meals served throughout the day (aside breakfast). Additionally, if unit growth exceeded expectations, the WEN stock price would also reach positive as well. I believe investors are not pricing in a lot of unit growth at this point. In any case, the fact that things seem to be picking up speed abroad is a positive sign for unit count, and incentives for US development might even drive more openings, is also encouraging. That said, I do not anticipate either of these having any noticeable impact right away because of the time it takes for these efforts to come to fruit. However, given management's inability to effectively communicate with the public, as evidenced by their repeated downward revisions of the FY2025 target, I would treat management's guidance with extreme caution.

In terms of business strategy, I believe WEN's success in maintaining its top-line growth depends heavily on having a high drive-through penetration. Additionally, implementing curbside pickup, optimizing sqft per dining room, and providing more in-store ordering options are all measures that can also contribute positively to sales. Importantly, a new organizational structure is being implemented, and G&A projections are anticipated to be flat in absolute dollars through F24. As for the stock price, shares should be supported by a $500 million, four-year buyback program and the doubling of the dividend to $1.00 on a run-rate basis after restrictions on capital return were lifted. However, I think it makes most sense to wait to invest until we have hard proof that management will follow through on their guidance.

SSS expectations

FY23 comp is expected to include a price decrease of around 6% and a flat to decrease in traffic, according to management guidance. This is alright as it is on par with similar quick-service restaurant chains. And just like the rest of the quick-service restaurant industry, digital sales continue to grow and account for a larger mix of total revenue, and delivery as well. I expect that going forward, WEN will maintain its current emphasis on breakfast (its stronghold) while also trying to expand into new dayparts like late-night and PM snacking - which should provide additional avenue for SSS growth.

Development outlook

Management anticipates unit growth of 2% to 3% in FY23/24, and a further acceleration to 4% in FY25, implying a total of 7.6 to 7.8 thousand units by FY25. To put it another way, this is 10% less than what was stated in August. REEF Kitchen is a major contributor to this decrease because management wants to shift its attention to more traditional development. This strategy makes sense to me because it capitalizes on management's superior understanding of and access to unit economic data. However, I do not like how the stock price is affected by the regular target adjustments. On a positive note, for international developments, considering the over 300 prospective franchise candidates currently in the WEN pipeline, I believe that international expansion is now within reach. Also, the new development incentive program's introduction also decreases the typical levered payback of a construction project, which makes it more appealing for franchises. Last but not least, the new standard design brings down the price of construction, making it easier for franchisees to get started.

Margin

In theory, I see a clear path to margin upside in FY23 as a result of the new SSS outlook, G&A reorg, and cost deflation. However, given that two of the three variables in this equation are guidance from management, I would proceed with caution until further evidence suggests otherwise.

Conclusion

WEN outlook for FY23 and beyond is mostly in line with expectations, with better-than-anticipated sales but no significant improvement in bottom-line figures. WEN emphasis on breakfast and expansion into new dayparts also bodes well for future growth. On guidance, FY25 has been changed again. The unit growth outlook has been reduced due to a shift in focus away from REEF Kitchen and towards traditional development. Margin upside is also possible in FY23, but caution is advised given the reliance on management guidance. Overall, it may be wise to wait for more concrete evidence of execution and management follow-through before investing in WEN stock.