Hapag-Lloyd: A Quality Holding In A Challenging Environment

Summary

  • Hapag-Lloyd reported record earnings and a huge dividend. Both are not sustainable in the short run.
  • Apart from softening rates, the company is also facing increased operational costs fueled by strong inflationary pressures.
  • They do have a huge liquidity reserve and a well-laddered liability schedule.
  • I believe that the current valuation reflects the upcoming dividend and that after the ex-date, the share price will not return to the current levels.

Container ship

Thierry Dosogne

Container liners like Hapag-Lloyd (OTCPK:HLAGF) and ZIM (ZIM) have been excessively under the spotlight during the recent months, as container freight rates have eased substantially from record levels observed in 2021, as it is shown in the

Freightos Baltic Index, data from March 3rd, 2023

Freightos Baltic Index, data from March 3rd, 2023 (Freightos.com)

Hapag - Lloyd EBITDA in recent years

Hapag-Lloyd EBITDA in recent years (Hapag-Lloyd's FY 2022 Investor Presentation)

Global Supply and Demand Balance

Global Supply and Demand Balance (Hapag-Lloyd FY 2022 Investor Presentation)

Hapag - Lloyd Debt Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Debt Profile (Hapag-Lloyd FY 2022 Investor Presentation)

Hapag - Lloyd Shareholder Structure

Hapag-Lloyd Shareholder Structure (Hapag-Lloyd FY 2022 Investor Presentation)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZIM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written for information purposes only. You should not, in any case, take the contents of this article to be an urge to buy, hold or sell securities. Always perform your own research before investing in the stock market.

