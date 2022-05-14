Defensive Sectors Were Twice As Good As A Balanced Portfolio Through The Financial Crisis

Summary

  • Most retirees will use bonds and cash to manage risks, but we can also layer in defensive stocks.
  • Consumer staples, healthcare and utilities stocks were far superior to the traditional balanced portfolio through the financial crisis.
  • The defensive stocks also worked much better than the balanced portfolio moving through the COVID correction and recent bear market.

Change concepts with red paper airplane leading among white

phototechno

There's nothing like a recession and severe bear market to throw your retirement off-track. The financial crisis of 2007-2009 and beyond offered the greatest stock market decline in our lifetime. Stock markets fell by over 50%. Sequence of returns risk can

Defensive Stocks for retirement

Defensive Sectors (Portfolio Visualizer / Author )

Defensive stocks recent

Defensive Stocks Through COVID (Portfolio Visualizer / Author )

Defensive Sector ETFs

Defensive Sector Performance (Portfolio Visualizer / Author )

Sectors

Sector Recent Performance (Charles Schwab / Bloomberg )

Sectors 2023

Sectors Year To Date (Charles Schwab / Bloomberg)

Sectors and bear markets

Sectors through major bear markets (Author )

This article was written by

Dale Roberts profile picture
Dale Roberts
12.49K Followers
Dale Roberts is the Chief Disruptor at the Cut The Crap Investing blog. Cut The Crap will introduce Canadians to the many sensible low fee investment options in Canada. Canadians currently pay some of highest investment fees in the world. Dale will help Canadians on the path to creating their own low fee portfolios or direct them to the lower fee managed portfolio solutions. Dale was a former Investment Funds Advisor and Trainer at Tangerine Investments, and is a still recovering former award-winning advertising writer and creative director. Dale has been writing on Seeking Alpha from 2013, covering asset allocation, dividend investing and retirement. As always past performance is not guaranteed to repeat. You should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. If you don't know what you're doing, don't do it. Dale's articles are not investment advice.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TD, RY, AAPL, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, WMT, ABT, BLK, NKE, PEP, LOW, TLT, GMET, BATT, FRHLF, SU, CNQ, TOU:CA, DBC, GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

