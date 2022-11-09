Capital One: Defaults May Soar In 2023 Due To Deteriorating Household Financial Stability

Mar. 08, 2023 5:19 AM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF)
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.61K Followers

Summary

  • US Consumer Credit stability is faltering as default rates and provisions for loan losses begin to rise.
  • Household financial health and consumer sentiment surveys suggest consumer financial conditions are deteriorating rapidly.
  • Immense yield curve inversion suggests a more significant prolonged economic contraction may be around the corner.
  • Capital One is heavily exposed to a significant potential rise in credit card default rates, particularly if unemployment eventually rises.
  • Regardless of recessionary potential, Capital One's profitability will likely be strained in 2023 due to a sharp rise in bank borrowing costs.

Close up of stack of credit cards

Adam Gault/OJO Images via Getty Images

Over the past two years, rising living costs have caused many people to become more reliant on debt financing. Since March of 2021, the total US consumer credit outstanding has increased by 13%, while

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.61K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.