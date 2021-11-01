PRF: Smart-Beta Showdown - How It Stacks Up Against Its Peers

Summary

  • PRF selects 1,000 large-cap U.S. companies based on four factors: dividends, free cash flow, sales, and book value. Fees are 0.39% and the ETF has $6 billion in assets.
  • The portfolio is solid and well-diversified. However, there are cheaper alternatives with better long-term track records like the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF.
  • Newcomers like OMFL and IUS are also exciting plays with superior short-term track records. In particular, IUS features an excellent balance of growth, value, and profitability.
  • There aren't many significant flaws with PRF, though the lack of a leverage screen could explain recent underperformance. It's a nice factor ETF, but just isn't optimal, so I'm reiterating my hold rating.
Smart Beta write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) remains a solid, albeit relatively expensive, smart-beta fund. By selecting 1,000 U.S. companies based on dividends, free cash flow, sales, and book equity value, PRF avoids mega-cap concentration problems common with

PRF vs. FNDX Performance Since November 9, 2022

Seeking Alpha

IWB vs. FNDX vs. PRF vs. OMFL vs. IUS Profiles

Morningstar

FNDX vs. OMFL vs. IUS vs. PRF Performance Comparison

Portfolio Visualizer

PRF vs. FNDX vs. IWB Annual Returns

Portfolio Visualizer

DuPont Model

Corporate Finance Institute

PRF vs. IWB Rolling Returns

Portfolio Visualizer

PRF Top Ten Holdings

Invesco

IWB vs. PRF vs. FNDX vs. IUS vs. OMFL Sector Exposures

Morningstar

PRF vs. FNDX vs. OMFL vs. IUS vs. IWB Fundamental Analysis

The Sunday Investor

OMFL Fund Characteristics

Invesco

