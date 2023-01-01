Davizro

Thesis

Despite Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) becoming GAAP profitable, we believe the company is currently overvalued. Retail and e-commerce are historically low margin businesses and Chewy is hitting a wall on customer growth. With limited ability to expand net sales per active customer, they will have difficulty achieving the growth and profitability that the market is pricing in.

Operating Results

Chewy reported reasonable operating results in their third quarter. To the company's credit they are doing well to continue to grow their business despite a difficult macro environment. The company grew net sales by 14.5% year over year. They were able to become GAAP profitable and expand net sales per active customer by 13.8% year over year. This shows that they are beginning to activate the operating leverage in their model.

The issue surrounding the investment case for Chewy is less about their current operating results as it is about what is priced into the stock.

The Problem

The issue with Chewy is that retail and e-commerce are historically low margin businesses that require a large amount of scale to generate significant operating leverage.

The pet food and pet care markets are sizable, however unlikely to be sizable enough to fuel profits that are high enough to justify Chewy's current valuation. As sales growth slows the premium assigned to Chewy's stock will begin to decline unless they can demonstrate high levels of profit growth. Unfortunately for the company this will be difficult to achieve.

Chewy is hitting a wall on customer growth, with growth in active customers of just 0.6% year over year. Without the ability to meaningfully grow their customer base, the only option left for revenue growth is to increase their net sales per active customer. Their ability to expand net sales per active customer is constrained by consumers' limit on what they are willing to spend as well as what they are required to spend to keep their pet(s) in good health. This means that Chewy will have increasing difficulty each time they manage to grow net sales per active customer, as they will get closer to the theoretical maximum.

It appears that growth is going to be challenged going forward. The combination of low growth and low profitability could act as a death sentence for optimistically valued stocks, and we view Chewy as being fundamentally overvalued given their future prospects.

Price Action

Chewy has round-tripped their COVID gains, but we do not view this as an opportunity to buy the dip. We see continued underperformance in store for Chewy, but the business itself is perfectly fine and management is correctly focused on increasing profitability. If the stock declines significantly investors should take another look.

Valuation

Chewy has always been astronomically valued on a forward P/E basis, however they have only recently begun to show GAAP profits. As sales growth slows and profitability remains low, we believe that Chewy will be unable to fulfill the market's lofty expectations and that the stock will either stagnate for years or move lower until it is fairly valued.

The price to book value ratio is somewhat misleading for companies with significant off-book assets such as Chewy. The key takeaway here is that there is not much of a margin of safety for investors in Chewy.

Risks

A risk to this bearish thesis is Chewy's potential ability to reaccelerate sales growth while also growing net sales per active customer. This would rapidly improve their profitability and justify the lofty premium assigned to the stock by the market.

Chewy could also continue to expand into different areas of pet-care, allowing them to potentially acquire more customers and expand net sales per active customer.

Lastly, Chewy could improve their Autoship customer sales as a percentage of net sales. This number improved from 70.6% to 73.3% year over year in Q3. This is important because it is a way that Chewy can generate "subscription-like" revenue, which would give them a higher valuation from investors.

We do not view the risk/reward as being attractive at these levels and believe that investors should stay on the sidelines until the stock trades at a reasonable valuation.

Key Takeaway

Chewy is a solid business that is finally becoming GAAP profitable. That being said, the company will have difficulty living up to the market's expectations for growth and profitability. As a result we believe that shares are currently overvalued and that investors should stay on the sidelines until the valuation becomes more reasonable.