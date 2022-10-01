Corning: Time To Increase Your Position

Mar. 08, 2023 5:42 AM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.56K Followers

Summary

  • Recovery is pushed to the 2023 second half; however, the long-term opportunities remain intact.
  • Panel price increases will support Corning's profitability.
  • Corning increased its quarterly DPS by 3.7%. Our buy rating is then confirmed.

"Corning Glass Works" Arch at Corning World Headquarters

John M. Chase

We just concluded the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference. Corning (NYSE:GLW) participated with Edward Schlesinger, Executive VP & CFO, and so today we are taking the time to update our readers on the latest highlights. In detail, the manager

IRA - Corning solar opportunity

IRA - Corning solar opportunity

Corning China impact

Corning China impact

Corning 2023 guidance

Corning 2023 guidance

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.56K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.