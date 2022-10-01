We just concluded the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference. Corning (NYSE:GLW) participated with Edward Schlesinger, Executive VP & CFO, and so today we are taking the time to update our readers on the latest highlights. In detail, the manager emphasizes that:
Thanks to the conference, we are even more confident in Corning's future. Looking at the company division, we report the following:
In 2022, we initiated Corning with a neutral rating, and then we decided to overweight the company with a buy and a target price of $40 per share. Our thesis was supported by 1) the new strategic plan called "More Corning", 2) a better product MIX development, and 3) Corning's ability to increase market share penetration in declining markets (for instance the smartphone one). Aside from a discounted valuation vs its historical average, our buy was also based on macro takeaways: 1) US Government funding in Optical Communications coupled also with the US Affordable Connectivity Program, 2) IRA support towards solar-based internal production, and 3) the Chinese reopening.
When we increased our rating target, we thought that China reopening will likely benefit Corning's top-line sales. And we still believe so; however, there was some disappointment at Wall Street on the quarter's lower production rate. We should recall that Chinese December production was still impacted by COVID-19 restrictions and this will still affect Corning's sales range for Q1 2023.
Looking at the latest quarterly update, the company delivered revenue of $3.63 billion, which was above our internal estimate; however, the gross margin was impacted by a loss of leverage in the Display segment and was challenged by absenteeism and higher inflation. Non-GAAP EPS reached $0.47 and mainly benefit from lower corporate tax. As mentioned during the Morgan Stanley panel, the company's main focus is to return to pre-COVID-19 level profitability thanks to price increases, restructuring in progress, and inventory reduction. Due to the ongoing disruptions in China, the company is delaying the recovery in the 2023 second half and is still targeting a return to $2+/share in earnings, while the Q1 2023 implied a run rate of approximately $1.55. Corning also recently increased its quarterly DPS to $0.28 from $0.27. Here at the Lab, we still expect several positive catalysts in 2023, and we decided to reaffirm our previous valuation with no model change in our approach. Corning's main risks are included in our initiation of coverage.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments