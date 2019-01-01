stockstudioX

Introduction

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) has been firing on all cylinders since its IPO back in June, 2019 conquering the IT security market with its leading one-stop-shop Falcon platform. After many quarters of spotless quarterly results, the company reported a rare miss on quarterly new ARR for FY23 Q3, the best metric according to management for illustrating growth in new business. This has been accompanied by a cautious guidance for FY23 Q4 and for FY24, which resulted in a strong sell-off that lasted through the rest of 2022.

At the beginning of 2023 the share price reached double-digit territories, which made me write an article (CrowdStrike: Putting It Simply) on the company’s excellent long-term growth prospects trying to highlight the rare opportunity of acquiring the shares at a steep discount. Timing turned out to be lucky in retrospect (share price increased 24% since then), although there was a strong support line at $92, which made me feel even more confident.

As one of the readers of my previous article (Strawman2) highlighted in the comment section, this rare opportunity hasn’t gone unnoticed by one of CrowdStrike’s directors as well, who is the chair of the company’s Audit Committee since 2018 and as a side note, runs her own investment advisory firm. She couldn’t resist buying shares under the $100 threshold marking this the first real open-market insider buy in CrowdStrike’s history as a public company:

OpenInsider

As the initial fear caused by Q3 earnings abated and more and more investors discovered this “irresistible opportunity”, CrowdStrike shares began to erase their significant underperformance compared to the Nasdaq (COMP). For today, this has turned into a 7-8%-point overperformance since the release of Q3 earnings at the end of November:

Seeking Alpha

With this, we have arrived to Q4 earnings. Based on recent share price performance, I believe investors’ expectations could have been set quite high, hoping for a strong beat for the quarter and an upward adjustment of cautious preliminary guidance for FY24.

Q4 earnings: Nothing exciting for the first sight

With posting quarterly results yesterday it turned out that CrowdStrike could deliver partially on the first expectation, as the company exited FY23 with an ARR of $2.56 billion. This has been 2% higher than what could have been expected based on management’s comments on the Q3 earnings call, which counts rather as a small beat in my opinion. Thanks to this ARR grew 48% yoy, which hasn’t been a sharp slowdown from previous levels for the first sight:

Created by author based on company filings

However, if we look at the trend of net new ARR generated during the previous quarters we can see that growth in this metric has evaporated recently:

Created by author based on company filings

Although CrowdStrike managed to beat its previous guide for a sequential decline of ~10% by posting an increase in the same magnitude ($222 mln vs $178 mln), this was only enough to achieve flat yoy growth in the metric. This shows that the momentum in new business generation has lost some steam in recent quarters, at least compared to the exceptionally strong quarters coming out of the pandemic.

As management discussed on the previous earnings call, this has been the result of deals being pushed out in the SMB segment and the increasing amount of multiphase subscription start dates in the enterprise segment delaying the recognition of revenues. Based on the Q4 earnings call these trends continued into Q4, and CrowdStrike expects them to prevail through FY24.

This has been the reason that management decided to stick to its flat to slightly positive net new ARR growth guidance for FY24 implying low-30s exiting ARR growth for the year. By assuming very slightly positive net new ARR growth for FY24 this would result in the following ARR outlook:

Created by author based on company filings

Based on these facts, I believe there has been nothing in exciting in CrowdStrike’s current earnings release. However, there have been some encouraging datapoints in the release that make me feel more optimistic going into FY24.

Encouraging signs for a turnaround

The most important sign in my opinion that the sharper than usual deceleration off ARR growth (what a problem:)) could soon come to an end has been the strong growth in remaining performance obligations (RPO) in Q4. This metric includes all committed future business, whether billed or unbilled, and can be found in CrowdStrike’s supplemental financial information that the company now provides for the second consecutive quarter. As a side note, I believe this is another good sign of management transparency at the company like the detailed analysis on the effects of elongated sales cycles during the Q3 earnings call.

Turning back to RPO, we can see that there has been a sequential increase of $570 million in Q4, which has been the biggest increase in recent years (probably in company history) by far:

Created by author based on company filings

Although until CrowdStrike publishes its annual 10-K filing we can’t be sure whether the portion of current (next twelve months) RPO stayed consistent with previous quarters (and this is not the result of some unusually long-term commitments), I believe this should point to a possible bottom in revenue growth deceleration sooner than later. RPO growth is usually a good leading indicator for revenue growth and the fact that yoy growth in the metric jumped from 44% to 49% in Q4 - higher than ARR growth rate of 48% - is encouraging. This is especially interesting in the light of the fact that management didn’t see the typical Q4 budget flush this quarter.

On the top of strong growth in committed new business CrowdStrike welcomed a record number of 1,873 net new customers to its platform in Q4. This has been fueled by its success in the SMB segment thanks to the Falcon GO platform that launched two quarters ago as a starter package for companies with 100 endpoints or less. Currently, the platform has added more than 1,000 net new customers since inception. On the top of that the recently announced partnership with Dell and the appointment of Daniel Bernard (previous SentinelOne CMO) as Chief Business Officer with strong focus on SMB clients should drive further strong growth for this segment. This significantly strengthened SMB presence will be a strong competitive advantage of CrowdStrike in the long term in my opinion.

Finally, the yoy ending ARR growth of 116% in the emerging products category (surpassing total ARR at time of IPO in 2019) with identity and log solutions taking the lead is also a strong sign that CrowdStrike has a strong foundation for reaccelerating its topline growth.

I believe that by the continuous extension of its market leading platform CrowdStrike has become THE platform for IT security consolidation, which is evidenced by the examples management highlighted on the Q4 earnings call, where CrowdStrike replaced several of its competitors in one big move.

The cash pile keeps growing

Looking at the bottom line of the company there has been no reason for disappointment. Investors received their “usual” 30%+ FCF margin in Q4 as well, resulting in the 3rd consecutive financial year where the company surpassed this threshold:

CrowdStrike FY23 Q4 Investor Presentation

With this, the company’s cash pile has grown to $2.7 billion for the end of the year. This could give some hope for investors in my opinion that a possible share buyback program could be initiated somewhen in FY24, especially in the light that some other prominent SaaS companies (e.g.: Salesforce (CRM), Snowflake (SNOW) already committed to this recently. There was a question on this topic on the Q4 earnings call, with the following reply from Burt Podbere, CFO:

“Look, we will evaluate every quarter that proposition. So, I think that’s just a quarter-by-quarter decision that will come up. But we do look at it. We do look at what’s happening in the environment. There are many factors that would go in to decide whether we were going to do something like that. So, it’s really on a quarter-by-quarter basis where we would do the evaluation.”

Based on this answer, I think that CrowdStrike would be open to the idea and it rather depends on possible acquisitions in the future whether there will be a comfortable level of cash balance to initiate a buyback program. If yes, it would be welcoming news as it would counterbalance the current ~2% annual shareholder dilution resulting from stock-based compensation.

Looking at gross margins there has been a 1%-point downtick in the quarter to 77%, which has been the result of increased investments in data centers and based on management comments should be regarded as temporary.

Partially resulting from this, non-GAAP operating margin reached 15%, the same as in Q3:

CrowdStrike FY23 Q4 Investor Presentation

Based on CrowdStrike’s target model the company aims to reach 20-22% non-GAAP operating margin somewhen in FY25, which goal isn’t in jeopardy based on management comments. The main path towards this will lead through a more moderated pace of hiring from FY24 after the company increased its workforce by 46% yoy in FY23.

To sum up the Q4 quarter, CrowdStrike proved once again that they are able to maintain strong topline growth despite increasing scale, which is combined by best-in-class cash generation ability. Based on forward-looking metrics and continued strong execution it seems that this should continue through FY24 and beyond making the shares an excellent long-term investment. The last remaining question is, what could be the price tag of this investment?

Valuation still compelling

In my previous article on CrowdStrike I have introduced a detailed valuation framework based on the company’s estimated TAM and market share trajectory using different valuation scenarios. In this article I will refrain from those extensive details and use mainly the company’s own financial targets as inputs to analyze how valuation premium of shares could evolve over the upcoming years.

As reference for determining valuation premium, I have used the global dataset of Aswath Damodaran, which has been updated on 5th of January for 2023. I believe global equity valuations haven’t been neither too exaggerated, nor too compressed at that time providing a good basis for comparison. I have used the Global EV/EBIT market average and the System & Application Software (SAS) sector EV/EBIT average as benchmarks.

As a starting point I used CrowdStrike’s FY24 revenue guidance of ~$3 billion combining it with the company’s target non-GAAP operating margin for FY25 of 20-22%. I assumed that until FY27 this could creep up a few more percentage points to 25%. For revenues I assumed a CAGR of 30% for the upcoming 4 years as CrowdStrike has a sufficiently large TAM to penetrate, which continues to grow every year. Furthermore, SaaS companies with similar scale managed to grow revenues at this pace for several years in the past (e.g.: ServiceNow (NOW), Salesforce), and I believe CrowdStrike won’t be an exception.

To account for the dilutive effect of stock-based compensation I have assumed 2% annual dilution, which has been the maximum, when I look back the previous 4 years.

Finally, taking the shares’ post-earnings surge into account the current enterprise value of CrowdStrike is around $29 billion.

Based on the information above my valuation framework looks as follows:

Created by author based on company and own estimates

I have highlighted those two rows, where I compare the valuation of shares to the Global market average and to the average of the SAS sector. We can see that with the FY27 operating income estimate shares would trade at the market average and at a ~40% discount compared to the SAS sector. I believe this shows that current valuation is still conservative as it would be quite surprising that shares would trade at the Global market average already in 3-4 years’ time, when probably CrowdStrike will be still the leader in one of the most important sectors in IT with still a large TAM to penetrate.

So perhaps, the SAS sector provides a better comparison with its EV/EBIT multiple of ~32, which should be a more accurate benchmark. Based on the valuation framework above, CrowdStrike shares would trade at a 19% discount with FY26 operating income, and at a 41% discount with FY27 operating income assuming constant share prices. I believe that as a prominent company in the sector with exceptional growth (despite its large scale) and superior cash generation ability shares should be valued higher than the sector average. Although even if we assume conservatively that shares will trade at the SAS sector average EV/EBIT multiple in 3-4 years’ time, it still means that they should outperform the sector by 41% until then. Compared to the market in general this would mean an outperformance of 70% over this time frame, so +70% on top of general market performance.

Based on this, I believe that CrowdStrike shares still provide a compelling long-term investment opportunity at current levels even if they aren’t trading for double-digit prices anymore.

Conclusion

CrowdStrike delivered good enough results for its Q4 quarter and showed encouraging signs for improving fundamentals through FY24. Despite being the clear leader in IT security with several growth levers left to pull shares seem to be valued conservatively at current levels. I believe this makes CrowdStrike’s shares one of the best long-term investments from a risk/reward perspective currently.