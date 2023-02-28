Gold Market Commentary: Gold Winded In February By Strong U.S. Data

Summary

  • Gold declined 5.2% to US$1,825/oz, returning close to where it started the year. With a stronger US dollar the major culprit, price declines were much milder denominated in other currencies.
  • The outlook for gold is not without risks, however. For example, a resurgence in China’s growth could not only help growth elsewhere but could risk exporting another bout of inflation.
  • We maintain that the central scenario in our 2023 outlook is still valid with a bias towards downside risk. Should data turn recessionary again, history suggests gold will benefit.

February in review:

  • Gold shed 5.2% in February, as surprisingly strong US economic data propelled both yields and the US dollar higher
  • Global gold ETFs suffered more losses led by European funds while North American funds saw small
Higher yields and a strong dollar pushed gold lower in February*

Strong US data reversed the course for most assets in February

Cyclical unemployment lows have preceded (almost) every recession since 1971

Labour market resilience is questionable

The bond market sees a recession ahead

Financial conditions* are not loose

Unprecedented rise in mortgage rates hammering the housing market

Households are spending more but buying less

Equities are unattractive and overvalued if a recession hits

