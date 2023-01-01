krblokhin

We last discussed Africa Oil Corp. (OTCPK:AOIFF) just a few months ago. Since then, the company has beat the S&P 500 (SPY) by double-digits, something we think represents the company's incredibly successful Prime Oil & Gas acquisition which has paid itself off in less than 3-years. As we'll see throughout this article, overall, the company has enormous potential for shareholder returns.

Africa Oil Corp. Venus Discovery

Africa Oil Corp. has exposure to one of the largest offshore discoveries with the Venus well.

Africa Oil Corp. Investor Presentation

The discovery is thought to potentially hold several billion barrels of oil, with most estimates putting recoverable resources at 1.7-1.8 billion barrels and production from a first FPSO at 250 thousand barrels / day. The company's indirect access to the block is a 6% stake meaning attributable production to the company of 15 thousand barrels / day from an initial discovery.

The discovery is thought to be TotalEnergies' (TTE) largest discovery in decades and we expect it to rapidly move towards building an FPSO in the region over the next several years. This represents a long-term source of production for the company in the coming years and decades.

Africa Oil Corp. Overview

Overall, Africa Oil Corp. has a unique and impressive portfolio of assets and continued production.

Africa Oil Corp. Investor Presentation

The company has 55.6 million barrels of reserves with 25.6 thousand barrels / day in attributable production. That means a reserve life of roughly 6-7 years. The company had almost $200 million in cash at year-end with substantial catalysts and a target to hit carbon neutral by 2025. Even consolidating the company with Prime Oil and Gas, net debt is a mere $26 million.

The company managed to return more than $60 million to shareholders in 2022, with a substantial % returned through share repurchases. The company also paid its dividend of roughly 2%. In 2022 the company received a massive $250 million in dividends and we expect it to continue receiving strong dividends.

Africa Oil Corp. Nigerian Assets

The company's Nigeria portfolio represents the core of its current production and earnings.

Africa Oil Corp. Investor Presentation

The company has roughly 6-7 years of reserves and a 3 year average RRR of 72%, implying an ability to extend those reserves too much longer than implied by the headline number. The company has 62% of its reserves in the proven category, showing the strength of its overall reserves. Lifting costs of $8.3 / barrel are incredibly low implying strong profits.

The company has started a new drilling campaign in the Egina field which can help the company's continued production. From the $520 million acquisition cost, the company has received $650 million in dividends. That doesn't count a substantial $515 million in debt reductions and a $96 million in Prime's gas balance.

It implies that the company would be able to earn substantially higher cash flow in the upcoming years.

Africa Oil Corp. Overall Assets

Overall, Africa Oil Corp. has an incredibly strong portfolio of exploration assets.

Africa Oil Corp. Investor Presentation

The company has holdings in three companies, Africa Energy, Impact, and Eco Atlantic, in which it has a 30.9%, 30.9%, and 15% stake, respectively. This gives access to a variety of interesting development wells such as the Venus wells. Some of these assets, such as the Eco Atlantic Guyana assets, haven't panned off as expected.

As we discussed above, by the end of the decade, going into the next decade, we expect the Orange Basin to hit 10s of thousands of barrels / day of oil production attributable to the company.

Our View

Africa Oil Corp.'s unique portfolio of assets we expect will generate substantial shareholder returns.

The company generated 6% shareholder returns directly last year but the cash provided by Prime Oil and Gas was 25%. Cash flow also had the ability to be much higher as the company continued to pay off Prime Oil and Gas' debt. We expect the company to aggressively repurchase shares and maintain a strong dividend through 2023.

At the same time, investors might look at high returns and assume they could be gone in 6 years as the Nigeria reserves run out. However, the company has a strong reserve replacement ratio and major discoveries like the Venus discovery could provide the company with substantial additional production. That could enable the company to maintain shareholder returns for years.

As a result, we heavily recommend investing in Africa Oil Corp..

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is crude oil prices. Africa Oil Corp. represents spectacular value with Brent crude prices at just over $80 / barrel. However, should Brent crude prices drop much lower to less than $50 / barrel, the value offered by Africa Oil Corp. is lost. The company will struggle to generate the shareholder returns it can generate.

Conclusion

Africa Oil Corp. has a unique portfolio of assets. The company operates almost like a distributed oil company with assets across the world despite its smaller size. The company's Prime Oil and Gas acquisition paid off in a mere 3 years and we expect the cash flow generation to be even higher for the company in the upcoming years.

We expect that the company should be able to comfortably generate double-digit shareholder returns in 2023, primarily through share repurchases. At the same time, we're excited to see the progress with the company's other assets. As long as crude oil prices maintain their strength, we expect substantial shareholder returns, making the company a valuable investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.