michael_lofenfeld

Foreword

While more than half this collection of Dow Industrials is too pricey and reveals only skinny dividends, two of the five lowest priced Dogs of the Dow are ready to buy. This month Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) live up to the dogcatcher ideal of annual dividends from $1K invested exceeding their single share prices. However, four more, Dow Inc, (DOW), Cisco (CSCO), Coca-Cola Co. (KO), and 3M Co. (MMM), showed prices within $32.50 of meeting that goal. Another four, International Business Machines (IBM), Chevron (CVX), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Amgen Inc. (AMGN), need prices to drop $49 to $143 before they reach the dogcatcher ideal level.

With renewed downside market pressure of 61%, it would be possible for all ten to become elite fair-priced dogs with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices by year's end.

[See a summary of top ten fair-priced March Dow Dogs in Actionable Conclusion 21 near the middle of this article.]

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Expect 12.72% To 27.15% Net Gains From Top-Ten Dow Dogs By March 2024

Seven of ten top dividend-yielding Dow dogs (tinted gray in the chart below) were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So, this February, 2023 yield-based forecast for Dow dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizard estimates, was 70% accurate.

Estimated dividend-returns from $1000 invested in the ten highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2023-24 data points for the projections below. (Note: one-year target prices estimated by lone analysts were not applied.) Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March, 2024 were:

Source: YCharts.com

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) was projected to net $271.54, based on the median of target price estimates from 30 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% greater than the market as a whole.

Verizon Communications Inc. was projected to net $258.92, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 23 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 63% less than the market as a whole.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) netted $232.54 based on the median of target price estimates from 23 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 65% greater than the market as a whole.

Walgreens Boots Alliance was projected to net $223.33, based on the median of target prices estimated by 15 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp. was projected to net $178.73, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 28 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 18% over the market as a whole.

3M Co. was forecast to net $175.32, based on the median of target price estimates from 18 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 3% greater than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson was projected to net $174.28 based on the median of target price estimates from 20 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems Inc. was projected to net $168.91, based on dividends, plus the median target price estimates from 22 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility equal to the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Co. was projected to net $145.42, based on the median of target estimates from 25 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 47% under the market as a whole.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) was projected to net $127.24, based on the median of target price estimates from 47 analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 19% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 19.56% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these top ten Dow Index stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

The March 2023 Dow 30 By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Ranged 2.91% To 6.84% Per YCharts

Top ten Dow dogs as of 3/6/23 represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors.

The lone communication services sector member took first place, Verizon [1]. Then, a lone industrials dog was second, 3M Co. [2], followed by three healthcare stocks in third, seventh and tenth places, Walgreens Boots Alliance [3], Amgen Inc. [7], and Johnson & Johnson [10].

Technology sector dogs took the fourth and eighth positions, International Business Machines [4] and Cisco Systems Inc. [8]. In fifth place was the lone basic materials dog, Dow Inc. [5].

Another loner from the energy sector was sixth, Chevron [6]. Finally, ninth place belonged to the consumer defensive representative, Coca-Cola Co. [9], to complete the incoming March Dogs of the Dow by yield from YCharts.

Source: YCharts.com

Dividend Vs. Price Results

A graph above shows the relative strengths of the top ten Dow dogs by dividend and price as of market close 3/6/2023.

This month eight of the top-ten Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of those eight exceed projected annual dividends from $10k invested as $1k each). A dividend dogcatcher priority is to select stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. As mentioned above, that condition was reached by two of the five lowest priced Dogs of the Dow. Verizon Communications and Walgreens Boots Alliance live up to the dogcatcher ideal of annual dividends from $1K invested exceeding their single share prices. Furthermore, four more showed prices within $33 of meeting that ideal goal as of March 6. Those four outliers are: Dow Inc. $4.21 away, Cisco Systems Inc. $9.91 away, Coca-Cola $17.46 away, and 3M Co $32.46 away.

Actionable Conclusion (21): Seven of Ten Top Dow Dogs Are Overbought

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or oversold condition) means, no matter which chart you read, 25 of all 27 Dow dividend payers are low risk and low opportunity dogs, with the non-dividend payers being particularly dismal. The Dow top-ten average cost per dollar of annual dividend for March 6, 2023 was $40.79 per YCharts.

One that cut its dividend after March 2020, Boeing (BA), has re-learned (and is now certified that it knows how to fly in some countries) and is thus prepared to take off again when airlines trust planes made in the USA again. The used plane and airbus markets, however, are soaring. BA is struggling to recover from being in worse shape than was GE when excised from the Dow index.

As for DIS, the magic kingdom may never reinstate a dividend. Furthermore, the newest of the three latest no-dividend stocks on the block, CRM, is simply overpriced. But keeping their foot in the game by joining the AI ChatBot feature of the month.

Those three non-dividend payers are the true down in the dumps dogs of the Dow, despite analysts high-balling their future share price estimates. All of the three demonstrate a total disregard for shareholders.

Remember this dogcatcher yield-based stock-picking strategy is contrarian. That means rooting for (buying) the underdog is productive when you don't already own these stocks. If you do hold these stocks, then you must look for opportune pull-backs in price to add to your position to best improve your dividend yield. Plenty of pull-back opportunities appear to be ahead.

Price Drops or Dividend Increases Could Get All Ten Dow Dogs Back to "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

Source: YCharts.com

The charts above retain the current dividend amount and adjust share price to produce a yield (from $1K invested) to equal or exceed the single share price of each stock. As the top illustration shows, two are ideally priced. Beside Verizon Communications and Walgreens Boots Alliance are already in the ideal zone; four more low-priced stocks are within $33 of getting there as noted above.

The alternative, of course, could be that these companies raise their dividends but that is a lot to ask in these highly disrupted, inflationary, recessionary, yet cash-rich times. Mr. Market is much more effective at moving prices up or down to appropriate amounts, just watch and buy when the targeted stock price moves into the sweet spot.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) The Dow Index Showed 13.68% To 28.15% Top Ten Upsides To March 2024; (32) One Downside of -18.55% Was Revealed By Broker 1-Yr. Targets

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst median price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 24.14% Advantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced of 10 Dow Dogs As Of March 6, 2024

Ten top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results as verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top-ten Dow dogs selected 3/6/23 by YChart methods, revealed seven highest dividend-yields representing seven of the eleven sectors. Consumer Cyclical and Financial sector selections went missing. (Real Estate is not reported and Utilities has its own Dow Index.)

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Ten Highest-Yield Dow Dogs (34) To Deliver 17.06% Vs. (35) 13.74% Net Gains by All Ten Come March 6, 2024

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dow Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 24.14% more gain than from $5,000 invested in all ten. The second lowest-priced top ten stock, Verizon Boots alliance, showed top analyst-estimated gains of 22.33%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced Dow top-yield dogs for March 6 were: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.; Verizon Communications Inc.; Cisco Systems Inc.; Dow Inc; Coca-Cola Co., with prices ranging from $35.45 to $60.36.

Five higher-priced Dow top-yield dogs for March 6 were: 3M Co.; International Business Machines Corp.; Johnson & Johnson; Chevron Corp.; Amgen Inc., whose prices ranged from $109.93 to $235.11.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market.

Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 85% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of change. (In 2017, the market somewhat followed analyst sentiment. In 2018, analysts estimates were contrarian indicators of market performance, and they continued to be contrary for the first two quarters of 2019 but switched to conforming for the last two quarters. In 2020, analyst projections were quite contrarian. The first half of 2021 most dividend stock price actions exceeded all analyst expectations. The last half of 2021 was still gangbusters. The 2022 September-December slump freed-up five or more Dow dogs, sending them into the ideal zone where returns from $1k invested equal (or exceed) their single-share price. As the Fed-fueled slide gains momentum in 2023, look for most of the ten Dow Dogs to become Fair-priced.

Afterword

Lest there be any doubt about the recommendations in this article, this month there were two Dow Index stocks showing dividends for $1k invested exceeding single share price: Verizon Communications and Walgreens Boots Alliance

The dogcatcher hands off recommendations are still in place referring to three suspects. One that cut its dividend in March, 2020, being Boeing has, meanwhile, re-learned (and is certified in certain countries) to fly, it still has to coax customers to buy planes again. BA faces strong headwinds to stay on the Dow index (despite analyst optimism for the lone U.S. commercial air-crafter).

Also keep hands off the newest non-dividend member of the Dow, Salesforce.com Inc., until it declares a dividend from $1K invested greater than its single share price, perhaps new leadership will help.

While subscriptions keep the ship afloat, Disney needs audiences to get strapped back into buying tickets to watch and ride and will likely never resume a dividend. Meanwhile DIS has Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Paramount, TikTok, and numerous other content providers pouring out streamable content. Will the mouse house ever roar again, let-alone, pay dividends?

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dow dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com.