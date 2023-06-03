2 March Dogs Of The Dow To Buy, 4 More To Watch

Mar. 08, 2023 8:01 AM ETAMGN, BA, CSCO, CVX, DIS, DOW, IBM, JNJ, KO, MMM, UNH, VZ, WBA, WMT
Fredrik Arnold
Summary

  • "The Dow [adds a stock] if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth, and is of interest to a large number of investors. Sector representation is also a consideration." – Dow Jones & Co.
  • The highest-yield 10 are March’s Dogs of the Dow: JNJ, KO, CSCO, AMGN, CVX, DOW, IBM, WBA, MMM, and VZ, averaging a 4.41% annual yield.
  • Thirty Dow stocks represent nine of eleven sectors. Dow Jones tracks utilities as a separate index and omits real estate. Broker top-ten target-estimated net-gains ranged 12.72%-27.15%, topped by DIS 3/6/23.
  • Dow Industrial Index top-ten firms by broker target-price upside, MSFT, WMT, V, CSCO, CVX, JNJ, WBA, VZ, UNH, and  DIS, averaged 17.71%.
  • Analyst one-year targets showed ten highest-yield Dow stocks producing 24.14% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from the same investment in all ten. Lower-priced (“little” Dow dogs) recovered the lead by near two and one-half lengths into March.
Dog Pack taking on Manhattan

michael_lofenfeld

Foreword

While more than half this collection of Dow Industrials is too pricey and reveals only skinny dividends, two of the five lowest priced Dogs of the Dow are ready to buy. This month Verizon Communications Inc. (

DOW (1A) GAINERS MAR 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DOW (2) DOWDOG MAR,23-24 Open source dog art DDC 7 from dividenddogcatcher.com

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

DOW(3)Yield MAR23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DOW(4A)DIVsPR MAR23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DOW(4B)FAIRDVSPR MAR 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DOW (5) UP/DNSIDES MAR23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DOW (6)10LIST MAR23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DOW (7) 10GAINS MAR23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DOW (8) 10xPRICE MAR23-25

Source: YCharts.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, CSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

