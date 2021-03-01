Enterprise Products Partners: The Best Is Yet To Come

Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
221 Followers

Summary

  • The LNG export market is on the cusp of huge expansion with many projects coming online in 2024 and 2025.
  • The current Enterprise capital projects under construction are developing the infrastructure to support these major export projects.
  • This juggernaut of a company will pay you handsomely to hold for the long term.
  • EPD's top notch management team just doesn't miss.
Aerial view white storage tank of oil and gas and petrochemical products ready for logistic and transport business.

AvigatorPhotographer/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD) is already a solid investment with its healthy and tax deferred distribution. Future growth opportunities look to make this a slam dunk investment. A combination of new construction projects completing at the end of 2023, coupled with export

This article was written by

Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
221 Followers
I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.