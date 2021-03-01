AvigatorPhotographer/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD) is already a solid investment with its healthy and tax deferred distribution. Future growth opportunities look to make this a slam dunk investment. A combination of new construction projects completing at the end of 2023, coupled with export terminal projects slated to come online through 2027 have Enterprise Products set up for success for the long haul.

Reduced CAPEX in 2024 will boost the distribution growth rate. Additionally, beyond 2024, export projects begin to come online. This will provide further uplift by adding opportunities for increased volumes and margin expansion in the natural gas processing and pipeline segment. Some of these projects include CP2, Port Arthur, Lake Charles, and the Rio Grande export terminals.

Growth Projects

For 2023 (and the very beginning of 2024), EPD has a slew of natural gas and NGL infrastructure projects that will boost free cash flow as well as provide the necessary capacity for the anticipated doubling of LNG exports (See here). In roughly 12 months, 11 of the 13 projects will be contributing to the bottom line and FCF. These projects aim at increasing the processing and transportation capacities out of both the Delaware and Midland basins, two of the most prolific oil and natural gas reserves in the country.

Capital Project Backlog (EPD)

Enterprise is adding four natural gas processing plants, two each in the Delaware (Mentone II and III plants) and Midland basins (Poseidon and Leonidas plants). These plants are each slated to add 300 MMCF/d of natural gas processing capacity. The net outcome to a huge company like EPD, is that processing capacity will increase by 60% in the Midland basin and 27% in the Delaware Basin (10-K page 8). Additionally, the byproduct of these plants will be 40 MBPD of NGLs per facility. This will all be piped downstream to the companies' fractionators. This is where Frac 12 comes into play.

For those who are not aware, the gas processing plants (Example: Mentone II and III) take the wellhead natural gas flow and separate the commercial natural gas (methane) from the NGL streams (butane, propane, ethane, etc.). The NGLs are then sent to the fractionators. The fractionators split the NGL feed stock into its respective product lines of butane, propane, ethane, etc.

In 2022, EPD's fractionators operated at 100% of capacity and have averaged a 98.5% capacity factor since the beginning of 2020. There is no doubt these are highly coveted assets. Frac 12's nameplate capacity of 150 MBPD will increase the total output of the fractionator line by 11%. It's easy to see how large margins can be extracted when the balance between supply and demand in the NGL product stream is so tight.

So what does this mean for the average investor? First, let us look at management's expectations for this facility once it is operational. The following quote is from Zach Strait (Vice President, Unregulated NGL Commercial) during the Q4 Conference Call.

Going forward, really excited about Frac 12. I can say pretty confidently that fractionator will be full on day one.

In 2022, EPD generated 55% of its Gross Operating Margin from the NGL product stream. So running the numbers, even if Frac 12 only runs at 90% capacity (which is significantly below the last three year average for EPD), this line has the potential to increase operating margins between 5.5% and 6% for the entire partnership.

Now let's take a look at the other output stream of the processing plants, the purified natural gas. The existing fleet of processing plants was operated at 66.5%. So you may be asking, why EPD would be bringing so much capacity online when there is already ample excess capacity in their existing system? It's because EPD's management is playing chess while the rest are playing checkers. The future holds huge opportunities for natural gas exports and management is setting the partnership up to capitalize on these opportunities for long term growth.

Export Boom

Rising tides lift all boats.

There is a tremendous amount of projects that are being pursued by other entities. Some of them can directly aid EPD, others will simply boost the total volumes out of the US. These volumes will all need processed and transported across the country to export facilities. EPD doesn't have to own the export terminal to reap some of the benefits.

Here is a snap shot of some of the projects under development in the gulf coast area.

FLEX LNG Q4 Earnings Presentation (FLEX LNG)

All of these projects are located near EPD's pipeline system. Port Arthur, CP2, and Lake Charles are all located within the vicinity of the Eagle Ford and Haynesville basins via the Acadian Gas System or connected to the Permian Basin through the Texas Interstate Pipeline System. In addition to what was previously discussed in the Permian, EPD operates 5 processing plants in the Haynesville Basin, and an additional 5 processing plants in the Eagle Ford Basin. These projects will help to gobble up the excess capacity in the EPD system and drive operating margins higher.

The CP2 project and the Port Arthur terminal are both located on the Texas/Louisiana border. These projects are due online by 2025 and 2027 respectively. Both can be connected to the Enterprise system as part of the Texas connector in Orange and Jefferson Counties or the Gillis Lateral Pipeline. Port Arthur has committed to a 20 year contract with INEOS to supply LNG to Europe, making this a potential major contributor to EPD's long term success.

Acadian Pipeline System (EPD Q3 Investor Deck)

The Lake Charles LNG project is run by Energy Transfer, who is obviously a major competitor to Enterprise. It is unlikely that much, if any, of the required pipeline for this project will not use the EPD system. At the very least, it will consume valuable processing capacity coming out of the major basins.

One project EPD is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the entire value chain is the Rio Grande LNG project. This terminal is due online in 2027 and projected to be located in the Brownsville shipping channel at the southern tip of Texas. While the feeding pipeline is operated by Enbridge, Enterprise operates 6 major processing plants and the associated pipeline network in the immediate surrounding area. Enterprise will be taking the molecules from the surrounding basins via the Texas Interstate System to the doorstep of the export terminal. This can be seen in the image below. All of the light blue diamonds are natural gas processing facilities connected to natural gas pipelines.

Brownsville Shipping Channel (EPD operational map)

Improved FCF in 2024

Beginning in 2024 a bulk of the growth projects will be up and running. At this point two financial benefits will take place. First, they will be providing approximately 5%-6% additional FCF to the partnership. At the current distribution rate and coverage ratio, this translates to an additional distribution of $0.10/unit.

Secondly, the CAPEX spend slated for 2024 starts to decrease to the tune of $500 million compared to 2023. Considering EPD spends in the ballpark of $4 billion annual on distributions, not spending $500 million is a meaningful chunk of change to return to unit holders. If half of this is returned to unit holders, this would equal by an $0.11 increase to the annual dividend. Good for a 5% distribution increase simply by reducing spending. The other half can be reinvested into the partnership or used to pay down debt. Both of which are accretive to FCF in the long term.

The other alternative is to save up these new sources of cash for future M&A deals similar to the acquisition of Navitas. Management has been very tactical in its pursuit of M&A deals so I think this could be a productive use of the partnerships resources under the right circumstances. After all, any deal pursued should be additive to FCF in the long run.

Risks

The potential risks of a recession and the associated demand destruction, pose risk to the general thesis and investment strategy of the partnership. Under these conditions, where demand is flat and/or downward trending, the largest risk to unit holders would be a reduced distribution growth rate. During the pandemic (2020 vs 2019), DCF was impacted only by 3%. In a year when oil actually traded negative, that's an impressive feat. The distribution was still increased 1% that year. Under the recession scenario, unit holders should be prepared for more of the same.

The stability of the partnership during harsh economic conditions is thanks to the general structure of the business model which uses "take or pay" contracts. This effectively establishes a floor for the business.

Summary

The near term and middle term horizons for EPD look to be prosperous. Enterprise Products is a juggernaut of a company, having raised its distribution for 24 years in a row. This was accomplished through the Great Recession, the oil crash of 2014-2015, and the pandemic. It has certainly passed its fair share of tests. These are enough for me to feel very confident in my investment as a unit holder.

Going forward, the partnership is slated to complete several expansion projects in both the natural gas and NGL process streams. These projects will boost FCF roughly 5%-6%. Shortly after these new facilities are operational, external export terminals will be coming online. This will serve to boost demand for natural gas pipeline and processing capacity, enhancing operating margins in that arm of the company. The partnership has taken the necessary steps to be prepared for this great opportunity.

Additionally, the partnership projects reduced CAPEX in 2024. Once the current phase of growth projects are complete, there will be meaningful amounts of cash that are not being reinvested into the partnership. The partnership can strike a balance between increased distributions, M&A, and organic growth projects with the cash flow created by these new assets.